“When COVID hit, like everyone in the arts, we had to put on the brakes, cancel some shows, and figure out a way forward,” Lionheart Theatre Artistic Director Tanya Caldwell.
In October, the way forward consists of three exciting events for families that include both indoor and outdoor venues and a sensitivity to social distancing.
“It’s time to have a little fun,” Caldwell said. “We have carefully planned each event to follow every safety guideline while bringing the type of quality and affordable entertainment that has kept us going for 20 years.”
Halloween plays a large part in the offerings. First up is “Playing in the Dark,” an indoor-outdoor tour of spooky fun. Families can enjoy slightly scary stories around a campfire, a magic show, a short play titled “Aaron Kelly is Dead,” pumpkin painting and a Halloween makeup workshop. Adults can also enjoy a wine tasting by ONEHOPE Wine to benefit Lionheart’s educational programming.
“Playing in the Dark” runs Oct. 8-11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for all ages.
October 23-24 will offer audiences an “old timey radio play.”
“No Laughing Matter: an H.R. Maddox Radio Mystery from the Annals of Human Resource Management” is a mystery/comedy written and directed by local theatre artist David Allan Dodson. The play will be performed on Oct. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25t at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12.
In addition to having a live audience, this show is available on a pay-for-view basis.
On Oct. 30 and 31, Lionheart presents a “Halloween Masquerade Ball.” Each night at 7:30 p.m., Lionheart will offer five hilarious short Halloween plays, live music, Halloween treats, and a COVID-19 mask decorating contest. This social-distance-sensitive fundraiser is for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $20 per person and reservations are required. Visit reservations@lionhearttheatre.org.
Lionheart has survived the pandemic when many other arts groups have not.
“While Lionheart had to cancel the remainder of its planned 20th Anniversary Season, the theatre proceeded with carefully planned smaller events such as staged readings, online drama camps, and 2 music nights,” Caldwell said.
Although their popular summer camps were shorter, the company still offered camp favorites such as tap, improv, musical theatre, and clowning. Instead of charging regular camp fees, Lionheart asked participants to simply make a donation.
“We had about 100 participants and collected enough donations to cover our costs plus a little more,” says Sean Casey, Lionheart’s camp director.
Many theatre groups have closed during this difficult year, yet Lionheart has survived. Caldwell attributes this to Lionheart’s keeping budgets simple and having strong community support.
“The key to our success has always been our community,” Caldwell said. The City of Norcross is always fair with rents and expenses, while our patrons continue their generosity. We are so grateful.”
For more information and Lionheart’s COVID-19 Safety Policy visit www.lionhearttheatre.org or call 770-885-0425.
