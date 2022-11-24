Christmas is not always symbolized by decorated trees and mountains of gifts. For some, it means contentiousness and the overwhelming desire to take over a vast Medieval European kingdom.
Lionheart Theatre’s “The Lion in Winter” offers just such a situation, featuring some of the wittiest dialogue and family intrigue ever written. The 1968 movie won numerous awards worldwide, with Katherine Hepburn, as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, taking home the Oscar for Best Actress in 1969.
And though set in the year 1183, the language and banter could fit right into a contemporary setting. After all, the play is all about greed, jealousy, overweening ambition and pulling the rug out from under your family members.
Lionheart’s production is just in time for the holidays, with performances Dec. 8-18. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Because of the holidays, this play has a two-week run.
“This production is Lionheart’s holiday play for the 2022 season,” said Brandi Kilgore, who is also the play’s director.
“It is not your typical holiday fare, although the play is set during the Christmas Court in 1183. So, it works. It’s fun to do something a little different this holiday season.”
Said Kilgore: “I am a big history nerd, so getting the opportunity to direct this play is exciting — I’ve enjoyed using all my knowledge about the Plantagenets and European history to bring this production to life.”
In case anyone thinks history is boring, they are in for a big surprise. “Lion in Winter’s” characters include Henry II of England (the one who did away with Thomas Becket,) Richard the Lionhearted, and Prince John who later inherited the throne and signed the Magna Carta.
Masterminding them all is Queen Eleanor, whose plotting and scheming has the audience dazzled by her wit.
Kilgore describes the plot: “Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons — the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. Queen Eleanor, the wealthiest woman in the world, has been kept in prison since raising an army against her husband, King Henry II. Let out only for holidays, the play centers around the inner conflicts of the royal family as they fight over a kingdom and King Henry’s paramour during the Christmas of 1183.”
The original play was written by James Goldman, who also won numerous awards, including the Oscar, for this work.
The Lionheart Cast consists of Allen Cox, Diane Dicker, Hunter Showalter, Colton Combs-Lopez, Corey Bossom, Anna Spencer, and Ben Stokes. Janent Conant is the Stage Manager.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students, and the military. The Lionheart tradition of a free dessert at intermission with every ticket purchase continues with this play. Tickets can be purchased at lionhearttheatre.org or by calling 404-919-4022.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Norcross, GA 30071. Visit www.lionhearttheatre.org for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.