Diane Dicker as Eleanor of Aquitaine and Allen Cox as Henry II rehearse Lionheart Theatre’s production of “The Lion in Winter” which will run Dec. 8-18.

Christmas is not always symbolized by decorated trees and mountains of gifts. For some, it means contentiousness and the overwhelming desire to take over a vast Medieval European kingdom.

Lionheart Theatre’s “The Lion in Winter” offers just such a situation, featuring some of the wittiest dialogue and family intrigue ever written. The 1968 movie won numerous awards worldwide, with Katherine Hepburn, as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, taking home the Oscar for Best Actress in 1969.

