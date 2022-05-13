Three weeks of summer camps for kids ages 8 through 14 are available at the Lionheart Theatre in Norcross, with opportunities to grow in their knowledge of theater, and most of all, have lots of fun.
Themes for camps include musical theatre, acting, storytelling, improv, stunt work, puppetry, and of great importance for filling theatre seats, news production.
Camps are divided into three sessions, each from Monday through Friday:
♦ June 6-10
♦ June 13-17
♦ June 20-24
The cost for each camp ranges from $75 to $175 depending on the session. Details are available on the Lionheart website, www.lionhearttheatre.org
Scholarships are also available. To get more information about scholarships, contact Tanya Gilmer at lionheart30093@yahoo.com
On the first day of camp, each camper must present proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.
Online registration is available by visiting https://lionhearttheatre.org/childrens-theatre/.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Historic Norcross.
Details about each camp promise young thespians that they will have a great time as they learn about theatre. A performance for friends and family will be presented on the last day of camp.
Week One camps:
♦ “Junior Broadway” From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Campers ages 8 and 9 will learn the magic of musical theatre with singing, acting and dancing. Instructors: Krista McGee and Calvin Bernardo. Cost $100.
♦ “Stunt Work” runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. 10 to 14 year-olds learn the basics of stage stunts and combat. Instructor: Matt Metzger. Cost: $75.
♦ “Improv” also for ages 10-14 happens from 2 to 4:30 p.m. In this camp, students learn the basics of improv comedy. Instructor: Matt Metzger. Cost: $150.
Week Two camps:
♦ “Fred the Skunk” Stage Production Camp for ages 8-9 from 9-11 a.m.: Campers learn the basics of performing: characterization, line memorization, movement, and more. Instructor: Marla Krohn. Cost: $100.
♦ “Sock Puppetry that Knocks Your Socks Off” for ages 8-14 from noon—1:30 p.m.: Campers create their own sock puppets, then learn the basics of puppetry and performance. Instructor: Krista McGee. Cost: $100.
♦ “Varsity Broadway Sing and Dance” for ages 10-14 from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m.: Campers learn the magic of musical theatre with singing, acting, and dancing. Instructor: Krista McGee. Cost: $150.
Week Three camp is a special one:
Titled “Live From Lionheart Theatre It’s Channel 101.” Developed for ages 10-14, this special camp is directed by Marla Krohn, Calvin Bernardo, with a special guest instructor: Fox Five Atlanta TV’s Paul Milliken. From noon to 4 p.m. each day, campers will learn the basics of producing a news program. Milliken will offer insider tips. Cost: $175.
“Lionheart’s summer drama camps are always fun for our campers,” Marla Krohn, Lionheart’s Director of Education, said. “Each summer we watch our campers grow, and I’m always so proud of the talent we bring out in each of our kids, not to mention the joy they bring to camp each day.”
For questions about the camps themselves, email Krohn at krohn,marla@gmail.com.
