“The community theatre scene in metro Atlanta is a true community,” said Brandi Kilgore of Norcross’ Lionheart Theatre.
“Our theatres are constantly borrowing costumes, set pieces, and props from each other for our respective productions.”
It makes sense, then, that Lionheart has offered their stage for a unique “Ten Minute Community Theatre Play Festival” which runs Jan. 13-22.
The Festival will be the first production of Lionheart’s 2023 season, and it promises to be a fast-paced event that will introduce theatre-goers to new artists from across the Atlanta area.
Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at Lionheart Theatre, located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
“’The Ten Minute Community Theatre Play Festival’ is a chance for our five theaters to come together and present a collection of new works to audiences,” Kilgore said. “Each theatre will have the chance to be seen by patrons from all over the metro area, stirring up interest for their own seasons back at their home theaters.
“The same actors, crews, and directors normally work with many if not all of the theaters in our festival, and we all do our best to go to each other’s shows to offer our support.”
The scripts that will be performed come from a group called Merely Writers which is sponsored by Merely Players Presents, a group that gathers to hear works in development read aloud by actors. During this process, writers can hear their own words and get feedback.
“Most of the members of this group are local Georgia playwrights, but Merely Writers do have members from all over the United States,” Kilgore said.
Lionheart Theatre Company will present “Dead Giveaway” by Daniel Guyton and “Wedding Reception Rewards Program” by Peter Dakutis.
Live Arts Theatre is also a Gwinnett nonprofit arts organization. The group will perform “Bump in the Night” by John Mabey and “Speed Dating” by Nedra Roberts.
Main Street Theatre hails from Tucker. The group will present “Accusations” by Steven D. Miller and “Pre-Need” by David Davis.
Merely Players Presents is located in Doraville. Their two plays are “Roughing It” by Judy Klass and “Broken Hearts” by Karen Ruetz.
Onstage Atlanta is located in Scottsdale. The group will perform “The Wedding Night Tweets” by Daniel Guyton.
The stage manager for the festival is Janet Conant.
This nine-play collection was selected to be a combination of dramas and comedies. Scripts were divided up among the five theater companies, and each theater is responsible for casting its plays and each play’s direction.
“This festival is not a competition,” Kilgore said. “We are all united in our love of theater and in doing what we love best — telling stories and entertaining audiences.”
Tickets for the show are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and the military. Lionheart will again provide complimentary desserts served at intermission.
To purchase tickets, visit www.lionhearttheatre.org or call 404-919-4022.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
