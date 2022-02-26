Lionheart Theatre launches a new season on March 4 with one of Tennessee Williams’ masterpieces, “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
“Lionheart Theatre kicks off its 22nd season with ‘Streetcar,’ but director R. Chandler Bragg is giving it a bit of a different take,” Lionheart spokesperson Brandi Kilgore said.
“Directing ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ is very much a passion project for me,” Bragg said. “It is my belief that most productions of ‘Streetcar,’ including the 1951 film, have placed too much emphasis on positioning the character of Stanley Kowalski as the driving force of the action. He’s often presented as a victim of the machinations of the women in his life.
“Instead, I’m choosing to take a different look at the classic narrative. Particularly in today’s climate, I was interested in telling the women’s story by focusing on Blanche and Stella, and how their relationship, core beliefs, and lives change as they navigate the challenges they both face over the course of the play.”
The production will run from March 4-20 on weekends. Friday and Saturday evenings are presented at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students, and members of the military.
As always, Lionheart will offer a complimentary dessert at intermission.
Due to the popularity of the play, Lionheart strongly encourages patrons to make reservations in advance. The play does contain some sections of adult language and violence and is recommended for ages 16 and older.
Tickets can be purchased at lionhearttheatre.org.
The play tells the story of Blanche Dubois, a fading Southern Belle who is forced to live with her sister in New Orleans after losing the family home, Belle Reve, along with her job and her “grasp on the genteel life she has led so far.” Blanche is confronted by the circumstances of Stella’s life which includes her husband Stanley and his brutish nature.
The play was originally produced on Broadway in 1947. The original cast included Jessica Tandy as Blanche DuBois and Marlon Brando as Stanley Kowalski. The play won the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The film version was released in 1951 and starred Brando as Kowalski again and Vivien Leigh as Blanche. Both the play and the film were directed by Elia Kazan. Vivien Leigh and Karl Malden won Academy Awards for their leading roles in the film.
The Lionheart production cast consists of: Cat Rondeau as Blanche Dubois, Brandi Kilgore as Stella Kowalski, Allen Cox as Stanley Kowalski, Scott Starkweather as Harold Mitchell, Marita McKee as Eunice Hubbell, Hunter Showalter as Steve Hubbell, Veronica Burnam as the Ecuadorian Woman, Corey Bossom as Pablo Gonzales, John M. Dyess as the Young Collector, Joanna Brooks as the Strange Woman, and Michael S. Donelan as the Strange Man.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College Street in Norcross. For more information call 404-919-4022.
