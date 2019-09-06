“When I first proposed bringing ‘Jest a Second!’ to the Lionheart stage, it was primarily because I remember it as being one of the funniest plays I’d ever read on the page,” director David Allen Grindstaff said. “Then, I worried that the play was outdated.”
Successful plays with a great message regarding universal truths never go out of style, however, and Grindstaff soon comforted himself that the play “still rings true.”
“Jest a Second!” is a situation comedy, moving from moment to moment rather than from scene to scene.
“My favorite moments are those in which the comedy reveals an underlying truth about our own vulnerabilities,” Grindstaff said.
The play starts as main character Joel Goldman shows up early to his mother’s birthday party with a surprise, and it’s not wrapped in a box. He’s getting married. Except, the girlfriend he’s been telling the family about is actually a guy. Joel is gay.
Grindstaff said, “So much has happened in the 24 years since the play was first published: marriage equality, increased cultural representation, and other monumental advancements for LGBTQ citizens. Yet, the play still rings true in so many respects.
“Audiences, I suspect, will always connect with its more universal themes of love, family, acceptance. I also believe that Joel’s struggle for self-acceptance represents the experience of many young LGBTW people today.”
Then there’s the comedy.
“Joel is a classic neurotic character, and his anxiety, although heightened in the play, is something we all experience,” Grindstaff said. “Will my family accept me? What will happen as a result of these big life changes? We laugh at his worry because we’ve all been there ourselves.”
The play was written by James Sherman who began his career as a writer and actor for Chicago’s famous “Second City” troupe.
Grindstaff has enjoyed a successful career performing and directing for many theaters in Atlanta and beyond. He was previously seen in Lionheart’s “Crossing Delancey” and “I Hate Hamlet.” TV and film credits include the movie “I, Tanya.” Watch for the pilot for his new comedy series premiering on You Tube called “Walter Frisk Lets Go.”
“Jest a Second” will be performed at Lionheart Theatre the weekends of Sept. 13-29. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m.. Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more. For tickets, email lionhearttheatrereservations@yahoo.com or call 678-938-8518.
Lionheart Theatre is located at 10 College St in Norcross. The Sept. 22 show will also feature a special brunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. prepared by Norcross’ own Chef Nona of “The Sizzling Peach.” The brunch will be served at the ReMax Office,125 Lawrenceville Street, between the Norcross City Hall and the Fire Station. Then it is a short walk or drive to the theater. Cost for the brunch and show is $35.