Beginning with “The Man Who Came to Dinner” in March and ending with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in December, Lionheart Theatre’s 2020 season will show Gwinnett audiences once again why this Norcross-based nonprofit arts organization has thrived for two decades.
“We are celebrating our 20th year by honoring our history,” Lionheart’s Sean Casey said. “This season is devoted to some old audience favorites and some important shows from our past.”
Founder and Producing Artistic Director Tanya Caldwell attributes Lionheart’s success to “staying with their mission.”
“We are a community theatre that puts on good shows at reasonable prices,” Caldwell said. “We have built a dedicated following in Gwinnett as well as won the trust and support of the City of Norcross.”
Lionheart has made an impact on its community in numerous ways. Along with entertaining thousands of patrons over the years, it has won numerous awards for its productions and also grown generations of theater youth through its 14 years of camps.
Casey said, “I’d guess we’ve had more than 2,500 children come through our drama camps. Many children started out as campers and became drama camp counselors. Several of our very first campers are now professionals with degrees from top schools.” Many low-income children have enjoyed camp through Norcross community sponsorships.
“We make theatre education available to our entire community,” Casey said.
In support of Lionheart’s 2020 season, a “Roaring ’20s” themed party will happen Jan. 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Norcross Community Center ballroom just behind the theater space at 10 College Street.
With Art Deco décor, a jazz band, Charleston dancers, and a “speakeasy,” patrons can also enter a costume contest and enjoy party games such as “nerf poker.”
Event Chairperson Tina Barnhill said, “All the fellas and dames that come out to our Speakeasy can also support Lionheart by donating to our Wish List Giving Wall and by bidding on Silent Auction items, most of which came from Norcross businesses and artists.”
Lionheart’s 20th anniversary season begins March 6-22 with “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” Following that classic will be: “Dearly Departed” May 1-17; “A Year with Frog and Toad,” July 17-26; “Radio TBS, Trailer Park Broadcasting Scandals,” Sept. 11-27; “The Good Doctor,” Nov. 6-22 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dec. 11-20.
Tickets are available online at www.lionhearttheatre.org. Lionheart’s “Flexpass” allows patrons to purchase 10 tickets to be used as they like for only $120.
Caldwell addressed Lionheart’s future saying, “We’ll continue to do just what we do best: good shows that people enjoy at good prices, including our great desserts at every intermission. We also promote and support up-and-coming artists, playwrights, and performers with readings, talent shows, and opportunities to showcase new works. We have great appreciation for the area’s diversity and will continue to work to make the arts accessible and inclusive to our entire community.”
For more information, visit www.lionhearttheatre.org.
