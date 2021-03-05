“With a small band of amateur and professional actors, we put on shows anywhere and everywhere,” Lionheart Theatre Artistic Director Tanya Caldwell said.
This proclamation isn’t announcing location changes for the Norcross theater; it’s more of a celebration of surviving COVID-19.
Lionheart has not only survived the virus but has an upcoming year full of productions and activities. First up is an Easter play titled “The Lower Room.”
“’The Lower Room’ has always been a favorite play of mine,” said Tanya Caldwell, the play’s director. ”This will be the third time I’ve directed it, and it occurs to me that it will also run during Women’s History Month. And, the women in this play certainly made history. This production sheds a bit of light on what the women who devoted their lives to Jesus may have been doing in the lower room.”
The play runs March 25-27 at 7:30 p.m.; March 28 at 2 p.m., and April 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $18, and $16 for seniors. Lionheart is taking the pandemic seriously and is following all CDC recommended guidelines. Seats are assigned and will be sold to less than one-third capacity. Masks are required. For additional safety information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.lionhearttheatre.org.
Lionheart is celebrating its 25th anniversary performing in Gwinnett County. The theater started out as an arts ministry at the Norcross Presbyterian Church. It performed in several venues in its first few years.
Since 2005, Lionheart has made its home in the historic church next to Lillian Webb Park in Norcross. It has become an integral part of the Norcross community and a highly valued member of the Greater Atlanta Arts Community for its plays’ educational programs.
“We’ve survived two severe recessions and now a world-wide pandemic for two reasons,” Caldwell said. “First, we’ve kept it simple by staying in budget and being accessible to the whole community. We have always been a ‘community theater that serves our community.’ Second, we’ve had strong support from the City of Norcross and the surrounding areas.”
Lionheart has a full season of live performances and events planned through the end of the year.
The Southern comedy and Lionheart favorite “Dearly Departed” by Davide Bottrell and Jessie Jones will run May 7-23.
Summer starts with lots of activities for young theater artists. Lionheart’s award-winning drama camps will return in June, exact dates to come. These camps are followed by a new, exciting program called “Kids’ 10-Minute Play Festival.” Young creators will contribute the acting, directing and technical support for a collection of 10-minute plays.
The zany musical comedy “Nunsense the Musical” runs Sept. 10-16. “Bewitching” runs Oct. 21-24, presenting a collection of chilling short plays in time for the Halloween season.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a drama set in Pennsylvania, runs Nov. 5-21.
Finally, a Lionheart favorite and American classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” runs Dec. 10-19.
For details, visit www.lionhearttheatre.org.
