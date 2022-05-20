The Legacy of Elvis Presley is a pretty hard act to follow, but the students and faculty of the Lawrenceville-Suwanee School of Music had no trouble rocking out at Graceland last month.
On April 6, 21 students, six teachers and one staff member enjoyed their time to shine at the home of the “King.”
Musicians ranged in ages from 7 to “70’s.” There were individual performers, a debut performance by the new student band “Shooting Stars,” and tunes performed by the teachers who call their band “Hot Mess.”
The show was titled “Talent. Variety. Straight Fire.” Music styles included Pop, R&B/Soul, Classical, Disco, Rock, Patriotic songs, and of course, the music of Mr. Presley himself.
“The Graceland experience was spectacular,” said 15-year-old student performer Akira Bloome. “The lights, large stage, and the audience made me feel like a superstar! Overall, it was an awesome experience.”
Leyla Bahraoui, 13, and her Mom Rasema Behlo performed “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder. Bahraoui says, “Performing at Graceland and singing to a live band was a fantastic experience that I will never forget.”
The Lawrenceville-Suwanee School of Music (LSSM) has 2 campuses. It offers private lessons in piano, voice, guitar, strings, brass, drums, and woodwinds with individualized instruction virtually or in-person.
Owner (and “Hot Mess” performer) Valencia Giles says, “Love is our model, and great musicianship is our goal. We want to inspire, motivate, and cultivate confidence within each student so that they can perform at their highest level.”
Musical excellence is just one way Giles hopes to elevate her students in character and confidence. Giving back to others has become an important part of students and their families’ ‘mission’ through LSSM.
“We are giving away $10,000 in free prizes to individuals and families in need,” say Giles. “Our ‘Give Back Nomination’ is based on our school’s mission statement that centers on the values of love, family, and generosity.”
Nominations are most effective if sent in by early June, although the nomination form will remain open through August 5th, 2022. The main criteria for recipients is that they reside in Gwinnett County. Anyone can be nominated. The nomination form can be found at https://forms.gle/kzTKnkQNBf3uJ4MV6
“Our school is giving free gifts to any individual or family experiencing a crisis, financial burden, or personal hardship,” Giles says.
Examples of the gifts include Kroger Gift Cards, a $50 gas card, a day at a spa for a single Mom, and a week of childcare. There are also plans for awarding Foster Families a day at Lanier Island Water Park.
“Once we reach $10,000 in prizes given out, the Give Back Nomination will end,” Giles said.
The LSSM team studies the nominations and contacts the recipients themselves.
“We have just completed the first phase of nominations,” Giles said. “I have been so touched by the stories written about the nominees.”
Names and any details of recipients are kept strictly private.
For more information about the Lawrenceville-Suwanee School of Music, visit th web site at www.lawrencevillesuwaneeschoolofmusic.com.
