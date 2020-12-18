“It isn’t necessary to travel thousands of miles to give someone a hand up,” Lawrenceville resident and author Pat Holt said.
Holt is the author of two books and is also a public speaker. She also has a message that resonates well at any time of the year. This message is especially meaningful during the holiday season when hearts seem to be more readily opened.
Holt has spoken at the Carter Center and at the United Nations International Conference on the Status of Women. Her books were inspired by two women Holt encountered and befriended, women who made tremendous differences in the lives of many.
Originally from Minneapolis, Holt found herself moving to Jordan when her husband, a hydrologist, accepted a water resources contract.
“I had to discover who I was without my job titles, social contacts and points of reference,” she said. “I decided to focus on the local intricate, colorful cross-stitch needlework and the artists who created them.”
She soon met Leila Wahbeh, the subject of her first book, “Committee of One: Making a Difference One Life at a Time.”
“She took me to the artists, refugee women living in squalid camps. I saw how one woman without a nonprofit or foundation to impede her, changed lives daily,” she said.
Holt moved to Lawrenceville in 2012 and published her first book. It earned her the 2013 Georgia Author of the Year Award. Moving to Gwinnett led her to Denise Smith as well.
Said Holt: “The Middle East was in upheaval, so I decided to find someone making a difference in refugees’ lives right here. I met Denise Smith, founder of ‘Peace of Thread.’”
After a six-year mission in Lebanon, Smith also missed its culture and people. And, she could sew. In Clarkston, Ga., she found an extremely large population of immigrants from the Near East. Soon these immigrant women were helping support their families by creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories. “Peace of Thread” was born.
“Peace of Thread artisans use skill and imagination to choose appealing types of colors of fabric, thread and finishes” Holt said. “Their finished products are beautiful and carefully made. They proudly include a card with their name and country of origin.”
These beautiful items are sold at art festivals, fairs, trunk shows and other venues. And incidentally, they would make great holiday gifts.
“The stories of these refugee women’s perilous journeys compelled me to record them in ‘Empower A Refugee: Peace of Thread and the Backyard Humanity Movement’ which was released in January, 2020,” Holt said.
Holt also creates art beyond the written word. P. Holt Studio Fine Craft began 18 years ago when she and business partner Sara Soma started creating beautiful, one of a kind, colorful contemporary ornaments, pins and magnets from low fire clay.
Visit www.patriciamartinholt.com for more about her books and art. Both books are available on Amazon. Visit www.peaceofthread.com for beautiful accessories on sale to help support immigrant families.
