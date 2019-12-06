Susan Faircloth has been a member artist at Kudzu Art Zone for some time, and she has a number of lively, colorful semi-abstracts in the new Kudzu exhibition titled “Looking Forward.”
One of Faircloth’s pieces is titled “Who’s Watching.” The painting depicts a delightful owl looking out inquisitively at the viewer. Another one of her pieces, “Waiting,” shows a predominantly blue portrait of an almost iridescent woman on a pleasing pink and otherwise neutral background.
“I started painting with no intention except making interesting texture and color combinations,” Faircloth said. “But as I worked, the owl and the lady began to emerge.”
This declaration is a good example of how art is created, how immediate and unexpected it can be, even to the artist.
Viewers can experience this visual evolution at the exhibition titled “Looking Forward,” which opens Dec. 7 and runs through Feb. 15. The exhibition includes 38 works by 12 artists. There is also an opening reception Dec. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Kudzu Art Zone is located at 116 Carlyle Street in Norcross and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kudzu spokesperson Lucy Brady said there are many artists in this exhibition who will be familiar to local art enthusiasts.
“The multi-talented Mikki Dillon presents a pastel titled ‘Rainpool at Peggy’s Cove’ from a photo taken at a photography workshop,” Brady said. “Mikki says she wishes she had included a nearby tourist to show perspective of these enormous rocks.”
Ms Dillon also includes a touching photograph called “Grandpa and Reily Mae” in the exhibition.
“Angelika Domschke is a wondrously talented sculptor whose work here is a relief of a beautiful mermaid who seems to float though the sea to enchant and delight us,” Brady said. “Domschke says her mermaid, in vivid colors on hydrocal, reflects Life in Harmony with all Creatures.”
A dynamic acrylic painting by Katrina Yurko titled “Wind and Spirit” depicts a lovely dove that the artist says represents both loss and hope.
“It is the part of our humanity that moves us into a new chapter in our lives,” Yurko said. “It is surrounded by smaller flocks of birds that represent the many ordinary events of life that lead to significant changes in our spirit.”
Said Brady: “Abstract artist Cynthia Corbin has produced an experiment in a balanced composition using multiple papers and textures, using bold strokes of black to unify the two sides of the design. The piece is titled ‘Force of Nature’ and it is bold, stark and wonderful.”
Another well known area artist, Jeannie Fortin, was inspired by a heroine of history, Corrie Ten Boom, to paint “Hiding Place,” a colorful and powerful abstract that conveys the fears and turmoil of those hiding from persecution.
For more information, call Kudzu Art Zone at 770-840-9844 or visit the website at www.kudzuartzone.org.