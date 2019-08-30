For visual arts lovers, there is never enough room for every cherished painting, drawing or print to be properly displayed, whether they live in a castle or a cottage. Sometimes however, they find a beautiful piece that just fits the available space.
Kudzu Art Zone accommodates the most avid of collectors with its 12 x 12 Exhibition and Silent Auction where every work of art is conveniently sized as a 12-inch, by 12-inch square. The exhibition opens Aug. 31 and continues through Oct. 6. The silent auction bidding begins Sept. 2 and continues through the last day of the show.
Kudzu Art Zone is located at 116 Carlyle St. in Norcross. Business hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, the galleries will be open on Oct. 6 until 2 p.m. to accommodate the final day of bidding.
Up to 100 pieces of original art will be up for sale, and the nonprofit organization hopes there might be a few “bidding wars.”
Said Kudzu spokesperson Lucy Brady, “These 12” x 12” pieces of art are convenient in size and also affordable. Potential buyers may place their bids throughout the month of September, and we encourage bidders to visit and bid often. They can check up on the status of their bids.”
Oct. 5 and 6 are also the dates of Norcross’ Art Festival, “Splash.”
“Happy art lovers will have art-filled days and can take home original works of art that they love,” Brady said. “Themed baskets full of tempting items are also available as raffle prizes.”
The public is also encouraged to attend the exhibition for the several important benefits that experiencing such a collection of art affords the viewer.
Brady said, “First, viewing an exhibition of art brings pleasure to the viewer. Second, it expands the imagination by seeing what a creative person is capable of doing, seeing things from an entirely new perspective. And lastly, the viewer has the ability to purchase a work of art that one loves.”
The 12 x 12 Exhibition and Silent Auction is a much-anticipated annual event.
“This exhibition is an enjoyable public event that helps raise funding to support Kudzu’s ongoing art exhibits, classes and workshops, and to provide art opportunities for the community,” Brady said.
The 12 x 12 Exhibition is not the only available art experience being offered. The show overlaps with the “Spotlight on Artists: Group 6” show which features work by a half dozen Kudzu members: Anne Labaire, Brenda Ehly, Carole Chalmers, John Fronza, Paul DiRito and Sharon Boudreaux.
This exhibition began on July 29 and will wrap up Sept. 7 when a special reception takes place from 4 to 7 p.m.
For more information about both 12 x 12 Exhibition and Silent Auction and “Spotlight on Artists: Group 6,” visit the website www.kudzuartzone.org or call 770-840-9844.