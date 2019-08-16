The Aurora Theatre is getting serious about identifying talented young performers. First there was young Luke Badura in “Mamma Mia!” and “Newsies.” Now, 19-year-old Kevin Dakake is leaping from the Aurora’s “Children of Eden” to a traineeship at Joffrey Ballet Austin.
Dakake’s story begins with his birth in a Chinese cave and, through a miraculous series of events, winds up in the USA with his future at his feet. At 11 he was performing in a Chinese orphanage’s folk-dance troupe. Missionary Le Ann Dakake noticed him and brought him to the United States.
“It was a pretty shocking experience,” says Kevin. “I was frightened at first. I wouldn’t even look people in the eye. But my ‘family’ was so loving, I finally said, ‘Can I please stay?’”
The Dakake’s adopted him when he was 13. “I guess my cuteness won them over,” says Kevin. Two of the Dakake’s missionary friends had lost a son named Kevin, so the young Chinese boy chose this name as his own.
Kevin began taking hip-hop classes to help his shyness and give him confidence. Most of his training during this time occurred at CKDanceWorks in Dallas, Ga. Mom Le Ann told him, “It’s OK to dance with girls!”
“For the first two years, I mostly danced to please my family,” Kevin said. “Then I realized ‘I like this, I even love this!’ When I dance, everything negative goes away.”
Now an articulate 19-year-old, Kevin is a veteran of the dance competition world. “A year and a half ago, I decided I wanted to dance instead of go to college,” he said.
The Dakakes heard about Aurora Theatre’s production of “Newsies” from a friend who recommended that Kevin audition. He had already begun voice lessons. “I never expected I’d even get to the second round,” he said.
He got through all three audition rounds, and he got a part in the ensemble. “Newsies” was the first time he had encountered musical theater.
“The Aurora Theatre took a leap of faith in me,” he said.
Aurora’s Ann Carol Pence said, “People like Kevin Dakake don’t come along often. I told the ‘Newsies” director: ‘I want him to be part of this show, even if he is just on the steps with a newspaper.’ In the room with other men, he shone. Everything they did, he could do. And as we saw in the first rehearsal, he was born to dance. As producers, isn’t our job to inspire greatness?”
“So, I got a call-back for ‘Children of Eden,” Kevin said. “Another cast member left the show for two weeks, and they wanted me to cover it.”
After “Eden,” Kevin begins classes at Joffrey Ballet Austin as a Contemporary/ Ballet trainee. However, he says, “Because of the Aurora, I want to do more musical theater. I’d love my own company and to travel the world.”
Kevin can be seen in Aurora’s “Children of Eden” Aug. 20-25. Visit www.auroratheatre.com for more information.