As one of the founding members of the Duluth Fine Arts League, Kay Montgomery is expected to oversee new arts projects and installations. What she didn’t expect to discover, especially during the pandemic, was her own artistic gift.
Montgomery has been the “outsider,” looking on for years as members of her family accepted acclaim for their creativity.
“I come from a family of artists including two aunts, Margaret Andrews and Ann Odum,” Montgomery said. “My cousin, Kathy Fincher, is a nationally published artist who, among other things, created the ‘Dream Keeper’s’ art installation in Duluth. I always watched them and still think of myself as an artistic novice in comparison.
“My husband Mike and I owned an art gallery for 22 years, and we often had artists appear for demonstrations and signings. But I never dreamed that I could also paint. Then I won some free lessons for classes at 2 Smith Gallery. I fell head over heels in love with oil painting.”
The lessons were well timed. Montgomery began painting this year in January, and the pandemic hours have been filled with her new-found passion.
“I never thought I could do this,” Montgomery said. “Larry and Pam Smith at 2 Smith Gallery are amazing teachers. They are inspirational, patient and very talented. Painting has added a whole new dimension to my life.”
Good things continued to happen when Montgomery mixed her new-found love with another favorite pursuit, studying her ancestry.
“The founder of Duluth, Evan Howell, is my great, great, great grandfather, and that got me started on an exciting Ancestry.com experience,” Montgomery said. “This also inspired me to paint ‘The Tree of Life’.
“One day I didn’t know which hobby to work on first, the ancestry or painting. So I combined them and created the ‘Tree of Life’ painting.”
Between studying her family tree and creating paintings, Montgomery stays busy with the Duluth Fine Arts League. Even during the pandemic, the DFAL has much going on.
“I will head up the creation of the Rogers Bridge arts installation on the Duluth side of the Chattahoochee River when the new Rogers Bridge will be completed,” Montgomery said. “This piece will be created from pieces of the old bridge that will be dismantled later this year.”
“In addition, the DFAL group is working on a project to have artist Michael Dillon create art pieces, crickets, to be displayed all throughout town, commemorating the last factory that made cricket boxes in Georgia — in Duluth.“
Said Montgomery: “I’ve always loved and appreciated the arts, and Duluth is definitely making a push to become more ‘artsy’. Anything I can do to accomplish this has my commitment.”
This pledge to Duluth is now joined by Montgomery’s enthusiasm to her new, personal artistic accomplishments.
“If you have been thinking about wanting to start something new, just do it,” Montgomery says. “You’ll never know your love or talent if you don’t try.”
