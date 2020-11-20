The Hudgens Center for the Arts is celebrating the artistic excellence of its membership with a 28-piece show, The 10th Annual Juried Members Exhibition. The show is located in the Georgia Gallery and will be on view through Jan. 30 of 2021.
Hudgens Curator Kate Driscoll is happy with the quality and diversity of media in the show.
“We were pleased to see the variety of media represented in this year’s Juried Members Show,” Driscoll said. “We have a Hanji, which is a Korean paper art form, pottery, sculpture, mixed media, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, and collage.”
Each year the Hudgens Center for the Arts offers a Purchase Prize, selecting one piece to buy, with the selected piece becoming a part of the Hudgen’s Permanent Collection.
“This year’s Purchase Prize is Judith Surowiec’s painting ‘Beautiful Barn,’ a colorful and playful depiction of a country barn on a sunny day,” Driscoll said.
Other member artists recognized were Brenda Ehly, Sarah Park and Jessica Self.
“Brenda Ehly was awarded honorable mention for her piece titled ‘Con Amore,’” Driscoll said. “‘Con Amore’ is an oil painting depicting a man playing the tuba. It was chosen for its skill and unusual use of light.”
Another honorable mention is to Sarah Park for her piece “Look! There Is a Way!” This work is an abstract Hanji piece chosen for its composition and use of color.
The Juror Choice was given to Jessica Self for her piece titled “Rebuilding.” This work is a figure sculpture made from felt and sewing thread. The nude figure is seen pulling on a skin-like a suit.
Driscoll was also impressed by another work.
“I was particularly interested in Laurie Fuller’s piece ‘Flatten the Curve,’ which consisted of eight handmade ceramic plates, each depicting a different aspect of this era of COVID19,” Driscoll said. “By taking a topic as serious as COVID19 and using the warmth of ceramics and familiar imagery, the artist managed to talk about a global pandemic in a very human, relatable way without being glib.”
The show was adjudicated by Jerushia Graham who is the Museum Coordinator for the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking. An Atlanta-based artist, Graham has been the Education Director for Atlanta Printmakers Studio as well as an Arts Professor for Kennesaw State University, the University of West Georgia, and the Art Institute of Atlanta-Decatur.
Driscoll said the show is important for the artists of the community.
“The Juried Members Show is an integral part of the exhibition programming we present to the community, reflecting the talent of our members and honoring the members who support The Hudgens and the arts in Gwinnett,” she said. “Since so many of our members are local to the Gwinnett area, it’s a great way to support local artists.”
For more information about how to become a member of The Hudgens, and about other exhibitions an classes, visit www.thehudgens.org
