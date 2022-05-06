“I grew up doing puzzles on the blue carpet of my Grandma’s house,” Lilburn resident Joy Woodson said. “So when the pandemic settled in, jigsaw puzzles were the easiest thing to turn to.”
Soon, however, mass market puzzles bored her.
“The artwork didn’t speak to me,” she said. “I wanted puzzles that celebrated my culture. When I looked for them, I was disheartened by what I found. Hello! Black and brown people do puzzles too!”
Woodson set out to create a company that changes perceptions and uplifts women. With Mother’s Day coming, her new company “Piece Love Soul” makes for a satisfying success story as well as a delightful gift idea.
“Our jigsaw puzzle company works exclusively with women of color who are emerging artists,” Woodson said. “Creating a puzzle business makes their art accessible to all, transforming anyone into an art collector.”
Using her own savings to “bootstrap the business,” Woodson found difficulties along the way. However, “When you’re clear about your mission and don‘t deviate, it makes many decisions easy,” she said.
“With a business degree from Georgia State University and a background as a journalist, I did what I do best: conceptualized the business, figured out the finances, hunted for artists, designed the packaging, and wrote the content for my website,” Woodson said. “Then I just waited for the puzzles to get here.”
Turning to SCAD, on-line art exhibitions, Instagram and printed articles, Woodson first put together a long list of artists whose work she liked.
“I just contacted them one by one. It took me months to find a core set of women artists to work with me,” she said.
Seven months after coming up with the idea, Woodson had signed contracts in hand, and her new business became a reality.
The company’s web site, Piecelovesoul.com, offers five delightful, colorful puzzles, each representing the work of an emerging female artist of color. The puzzles are affordable and beautifully made.
The five artists represented in “the launch collection” come from around the globe. One of them is local Suwanee artist Ivy Wu, whose selected piece is titled “Rest.” Wu won the Spirit Award in SCAD’S 39th annual Sidewalk Arts Festival.
Shar Tuiasoa is a Hawaiian artist, and her selected piece is titled “Muumuu Afternoon.” She has children’s books which are coming out soon.
Nikita Malik is a SCAD alum and an emerging artist in the textile industry. She is currently based in India. Her puzzle-piece “Beach Day” features flora and fauna visual themes, perfect for puzzles.
Lori Saint Rome was born in Haiti, and she brings the vibrant colors of her homeland to her art. Her work is titled “Friends.”
Romaine McNeil is well known in her home country of Jamaica. “I was drawn to her music art pieces,” Woodson said. McNeiel’s puzzle art is titled “Feel the Rhythm.”
Visit, enjoy, and perhaps find a Mother’s Day gift at the “Piece Love Soul” website: www.piecelovesoul.com
