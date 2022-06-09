Not all fine art is hanging on a wall or exhibited in a museum. Jennifer Freeman’s beautiful mosaic creations are a part of the visual landscape in many Gwinnett cities.
Other pieces can be found in area wine cellars and in private homes.
Recently back from a trip to Barcelona where she visited local mosaic artists and their studios, Freeman continues an exciting new project for the City of Snellville: a 43-foot bench which will border a splash pad.
“It’s my biggest project to date,” Freeman said. “Two-hundred square feet of mosaic.”
She has created work for many private collectors and for municipalities such as Atlanta, Norcross, Johns Creek, Roswell, Duluth, and Suwanee. She has been accepted into the “Suwanee Sculptour” three times and has created a fantastic series of mosaic pieces based on familiar fairy tales.
She has also made beautiful backsplashes for luxury kitchens, front porch floor inserts and ornate table-tops.
Mosaics are an unusual destination for someone who worked in corporate America’s financial industry, then opened her own travel agency when she and her family moved to Atlanta in 1984.
“I was born and raised in Chicago,” she said. “I graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. with a BA in economics and then an MBA in accounting and finance. I worked in corporate America in finance for approximately 10 years.”
After selling the travel agency in 2004, Freeman turned to mosaics as a hobby.
“When I began mosaics, I quickly became ‘consumed.’ I wanted to cover everything. I did mostly functional pieces to begin with such as tables, birdbaths, and picture frames,” she said.
She started working in “pique assiette,” which is the creation of art using broken china. “I learned primarily through books, classes, and membership in SAMA (Society of American Mosaic Artists.) I have been to Ravenna and Venice, Italy, and to Mexico to study.”
She enjoyed a tour of mosaic sites in Italy.
“All of this was fascinating,” she said. “Highlights in Italy include visiting the Vatican mosaic workshops and artist Niki de St. Phalle’s ‘Tarot Garden.’”
That site is a 14-acre park in Tuscany featuring giant, mosaic-covered “monster” sculptures depicting the different cards of the Tarot.
Her recent trip to Barcelona included tours of the multiple mosaic sites created by the early 20th century Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.
The new Snellville project involves more than artistic expertise.
“I enjoy smaller scale work, but my emphasis now is on larger scale public works,” she said. “I think, in addition to the actual mosaic work, those of us who do larger scale work are challenged by the technical aspects: construction issues, safety issues, climate constraints, etc.”
Gwinnett residents can enjoy Freeman’s work at Duluth City Hall — where she has a beautiful mosaic entryway — and in Norcross’ Thrasher Park. The Thrasher Park piece was created in conjunction with artist Anne LaBaire.
And some of her fine art can even be sat upon. Visitors along the Johns Creek Fitness Trail can take a break and enjoy resting on Freeman’s beautiful mosaic bench.
For more information, visit her website at http://www.mosaicodyssey.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.