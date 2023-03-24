It is of great importance for Jason Hutto to live and work around artistic people.
“I grew up in Starkville, Mississippi,” Hutto said. “And I moved around the Southeast and even Texas for a decade or so. Then, I moved to the Atlanta area in 2016 to be closer to family and also to situate myself in a larger market for creative work.”
Hutto currently lives in the Buford area.
Taught to draw and paint from a young age by his father, Hutto started off academically “chasing a high-dollar career in marketing.” But the call of fine art was too strong. He changed his major to drawing and painting.
But the marketing studies did not go to waste.
“My regular full-time job is in retail management,” Hutto said. “I run a comic book store in Buford called ‘Galaxy Quest.’ It’s a family-owned business that’s been in Gwinnett County since 1991. In a certain way of thinking, I’m selling art on a daily basis.
“I learned about Tannery Row via reputation and from family members who thought I might like to see a show there. I tried to join the organization when I was getting established in town, but they were full at the time.
“Last fall, I checked to see if there were any studio openings, and there was one. I felt lucky to get the opportunity, and I have been pleased with the decision since I took up residence there in October. Even in a short time, it’s been great for my work.”
The influence of the peer group means much to Hutto, especially as it pertains to art and artists.
“The untrained eye can’t do much for our progress,” Hutto said. “But a community of makers can. And that is worth the relatively small price we pay for rent and dues.”
Hutto hopes to be in Tannery Row’s Spring Exhibition which opens on April 15 and runs through June 2.
“I have entered two pieces. One is called ‘The Green Dream,’ the first in a group of works where I’m attempting to capture an intense visual and physical sensation I experienced during a vivid dream,” he said. “The second is called ‘When She Dies,’ a painting of the feeling of the moment my beloved dog Penelope’s life left her body.”
Hutto states that he does other things for fun.
“I have many hobbies, and their primary impact on my art is their ability to distract me from working on it,” he said.
He wants to encourage people to become patrons of the arts.
“If they are not already patrons, I’d encourage them to get started. Buy original art from local creators. Attend exhibitions and visit museums. Donate to arts programs, and demand that local schools offer robust art education programs,” Hutto said.
“It’s not just about making art. It’s about developing critical thinkers, people who are capable of abstract reasoning. People who can approach challenges with mental flexibility and adaptability. It’s important.”
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.