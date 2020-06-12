Although Ife Williams loved her job as executive director at Duluth’s Hudgens Center for the Arts, she is even more “fired up” about her current situation as a fulltime artist. Throwing clay on the wheel and firing pieces in the kiln delivers a unique satisfaction that the boardroom couldn’t match.
“At the Hudgens, my greatest joys came from being surrounded by the creative energy of our students while working with staff to develop new arts programs and strengthening community partnerships,” Williams said.
In 2019, after four years as executive director of the Hudgens Center, she took a step back to reevaluate her life, influenced by the death of Gwinnett arts mentor Barbara Howard and the story behind Columbus Cook’s Hudgens exhibition.
“Having the time to do, begin, fail and pursue new solutions is what it takes to be an artist. I now have that time,” she said of her new “job.”
Williams holds a visual arts diploma from Interlochen Arts Academy, a BFA from University of Michigan and an MFA from Syracuse University. It is no wonder that with such a background, the studio has the stronger appeal. And, the recent COVID-19 quarantine gave Williams the alone time to pursue her visual arts ideas.
Her current lifestyle has proved artistically productive.
“Over the last five months, I have been able to focus on my artwork,” Williams said. “I set up a personal studio space and began to develop a cohesive body of work, making larger forms and refining glaze choices.
“I currently create organic porcelain pieces that are thrown on a wheel and altered. Most of my work begins as a fat, squatty pot. The individuality of each organic form comes when I press into the wet clay in a calculated and controlled way.
“The final pieces are composed of abstracted lines inspired by the movement and contours of the female figure. Some are functional cups, vases and teapots while others are purely decorative wall mounted and tabletop sculptures. The surfaces are covered by an alphabet of symbols I developed to add texture and meaning to my work.”
The ceramicist also enjoys company.
“Collaboration can be inspiring,” she said.
But with COVID-19 impeding travel and meetings, Williams meets fellow artists in a different way now.
“I spend a little time everyday online, discovering artists I would like to work with in the future,” Williams said. “I am in conversation with an amazing poet in California about placing her words on the exterior of my forms.
“I am also working with a choreographer to create a large wall installation with clustered forms working together to capture the movement of a modern dance composition. I have connected to a local dance company that will allow me to capture movement studies once they return to the studio.”
Williams welcomes everyone to visit her social media and follow her evolving works of art to see what happens next. Her Instagram address is @thecarvingstudio.
