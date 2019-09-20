Glitz and glamour are encouraged for partygoers attending the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning’s “pARTy Club Tropicana” on Oct. 5. Attendees are urged to pull out all the stops to evoke images of a Cuban night club in old Havana circa 1940.
The evening will be a festive occasion to celebrate the arts in general. The event will also culminate in the announcement of the coveted “Hudgens Prize,” a $50,000 cash award for a Georgia visual artist.
“Club Tropicana” is the brainchild of the Hudgens Board of Directors.
“This theme is completely new for us,” said Hudgens Executive Director Ife Williams. “Our board of directors wanted to make our annual Hudgens pARTy bigger and better, a party that would be remembered. They began with a simple casino theme and have developed it into a Vintage Cuban Night Club with music, dancing, food, fun and art.”
The event features Cuban inspired food from Proof of the Pudding, a casino offering raffle tickets to win a piece of fine jewelry from Alexanders of Atlanta, and the musical stylings of Orquesta MaCuba. The band has been entertaining in the Latin style since 2003 and has featured more than 13 Latin Grammy winners.
To go with the authentic music, complimentary lessons will be given by Gabriela Antunez, HYPE Leader with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. And, of course there is a bar with wine, beer and signature cocktails for a donation.
General Admission is $125 for “Future Members” and $100 for members on an advanced purchase basis. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for slightly more. VIP Table Host and VIP tickets are also available and offer benefits such as a cigar bar with top shelf bourbons, special appetizers by Proof of the Pudding, private entertainment by violinist Daniel Butman, and the opportunity to meet the Hudgens Prize finalists.
“Colors of the night will be black and white,” says Williams. “We are suggesting vintage night club glamour. White dinner jackets for men and cocktail/nightclub from the 40s for ladies.”
Later in the evening, the announcement of the Hudgens Prize will have attendees filling their champagne flutes to toast the winner. This prize is one of the largest given to a visual artist in the country. Since its inception nine years ago, the Hudgens Prize has been generously supported by an anonymous donor who has provided $500,000 to not only fund the prize but also a significant portion of the administration and exhibitions.
This year’s four finalists are Darien Arikoski-Johnson, Benae Beamon, Paul Stephen Benjamin, and Michi Meko. All four have their work featured in “The Hudgens Prize Finalists Exhibition,” which is on view through Oct. 26.
The jurors for this year’s Hudgens Prize are Anne Ellegood, Los Angeles; Glenn Adamson, New Haven, Conn.; and Amber Essieva, Richmond, Va.
For tickets and more information, visit thehudgens.org or call 770-623-6002.