The world is gradually opening up from its pandemic slumber, and people of all ages are eager to participate in activities that are entertaining and yet still “safe.”
Duluth’s Hudgens Center for Art and Learning has just the thing for adults and teens with the return of their “Patio Paint and Sip” event. Held in the beautiful Al Weeks Sculpture Garden, guests create their own work of art as they enjoy the ambience that the Hudgens offers. No experience is necessary (but a reservation is.)
The next “Patio Paint and Sip” will be April 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Stephanie Lloyd, the Hudgens’ education and development coordinator, is enthusiastic about the return of this event which began last July and proved to be a big hit. It will occur monthly through Oct. 29.
“This is a great opportunity for folks to enjoy the fresh air, get creative, connect with old friends, or make some new ones,” she said. “It’s a great event for ‘date night,’ a girls’ night out, a family outing with their teen-age children, birthday parties, or even a solo date.”
The event costs $45 per person or $35 for Hudgens’ members. It is limited to 25 attendees. Reservations can be made by visiting www.thehudgens.org/event/patiopaintandsip and scrolling to the link at the bottom of the page. There are also links on the Hudgens’ Facebook page or click the link in their Instagram bio.
Not an artist? No problem.
“I will hold your hand step by step through the creative process,” said Lloyd, an experienced leader of many such events. “The paintings are predesigned. You don’t need any experience in art, and all the art supplies are provided.”
The relaxed atmosphere in the Weeks Sculpture Garden is conducive to such an event. Attendees are invited to bring their own snacks and beer or wine.
“The canvas provided each person is 16 x 20, and there will be plenty of paint, brushes, water cups and lots of paper towels!” Lloyd said.
The theme for this Paint and Sip event’s artwork is “April Showers.”
Another special event in April is the Hudgens’ “Toddler Friday.” Designed for children ages 1 through 4, the next event is April 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“This event encourages curiosity and early literacy through music, movement, crafts, and story time,” Lloyd said. “April’s Toddler Friday will be in person and outside in the Sculpture Garden.”
Lloyd herself will lead little ones in some songs on the ukulele, lead a simple craft and read a special story.
“The theme for April’s Toddler Friday event will be all about the fish and frogs that live in our Sculpture Garden pond,” Lloyd said.
Parents can make reservations for this event by visiting the Hudgens’ web page, the Facebook page, or by clicking the link in the Hudgens’ Instagram bio (events.)
The Hudgens Center for the Arts is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. For more information call 770-623-6002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.