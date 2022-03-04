“We have a large Korean population in Gwinnett County, and our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends have been very important to the Hudgens Center for the Arts,” Kate Driscoll, the Hudgens Center's Public Programs Manager said.
The Hudgens has several Korean teachers among the many instructors and classes offered at this prestigious arts center in Duluth. Many Korean individuals and families have memberships there, including the prolific Hanji Sculpture artist Mina Duffie.
“We had wanted an exhibition to highlight our Korean and AAPI Communities, and we have been trying to present an exhibition of Duffie’s charming Hanji sculptures for some time. The COVID epidemic had made scheduling a problem,” Driscoll said.
Fortunately, “Hanji: The Works of Mina Duffie” is now on view in the Hudgens’ Fowler and Kistner Galleries through April 16.
Although she lives in Alabama, Mina Duffie participated in, and won awards, in several of the Hudgens’ Members Juried Shows, including one ‘Best in Show” award for her Hanji sculptures.
“It is important to Mina to introduce Americans to Hanji,” Driscoll said.
Hanji refers to handmade Korean paper. Traditionally, this durable paper is created using dak, the bark of paper Mulberry trees, and dak pul, sap from the aibika plant. In addition to sheets used for writing, it is used to make a range of objects. These include screens for doors, clothing, fans, and lanterns. And sculpture.
“From an aesthetic point of view, I couldn’t figure out how Mina’s sculptures were made,” Driscoll said. “Are they carvings? How does she do it? Actually, Mina uses a wire base and then applies layers and layers of hanji paper. It is a very slow process.”
The exhibition consists of 11 dioramas in the two galleries. Each diorama includes approximately a dozen small figures depicting everyday life in Korea. The characters are very charming, and the artist has placed written explanations beside each diorama to tell the stories of what her creations are doing.
“Many of the dioramas are scenes of agricultural traditions, such as the making of kimchee. The exhibition becomes a beautiful introduction to traditional Korean culture,” Driscoll said.
Some of the work is universal in its communication, such as the diorama depicting people playing in the snow, and sculptural images of couples.
Duffie is a prolific artist, even though each figure is incredibly detailed.
“This exhibition is only a tiny amount of my work!” she said.
Admission to the exhibition is free, and the Hudgens is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A special Family Day to go with this exhibition will be held March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This activity is appropriate for elementary school aged individuals through adults. A reservation is required to participate. Call 770-623-6002.
The Hudgens Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Also on view is the 7th Annual “Stand in Ansel Adams Footsteps” Juried Competition and Exhibition.
