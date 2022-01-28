This year looks to be a banner year for the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art and Learning. New exhibitions and new classes are beginning before spring.
The annual fundraising Gala “Party Like It’s 1981!” returns after a COVID-necessitated hiatus, and installations are being developed for sites around the county.
One of the Hudgens’ most exciting programs is the coveted “Hudgens Prize.” This award is bestowed every two years to a selected Georgia artist. It offers the winner a $50,000 cash award along with a solo exhibition. The call for applicants is going out now with a March 13 deadline.
“As we mark 10 years of the Hudgens Prize, we are beyond thrilled to launch our next Hudgens Prize competition for the 2022-2023 cycle”, said Laura Ballance, The Hudgens’ executive director. “The Hudgens Prize serves to support and promote Georgia artists, but the real significance of this competition is seen throughout our larger community.
“The arts in Georgia support a growing and thriving creative economy and enrich quality of life experiences for all. I am inspired by the transformational opportunities the Hudgens Prize provides to artists throughout Georgia.”
“The magnitude of the Hudgens Prize represents our dedication to highlighting and uplifting local artists,” said Kate Driscoll, Director of Exhibitions and Public Programs at the Hudgens. “The Hudgens Prize is a symbol of the importance we place on our mission of bringing together art lovers, leaders, learners and supporting gifted Georgia artists in their careers.”
The Hudgens Prize competition is open to all individual artists, age 18 and up, living as full-time residents in the state of Georgia for the past two years. Visual artwork of any medium will be considered. Works previously exhibited at the Hudgens are ineligible for inclusion in Hudgens Prize Exhibitions.
All work must have been completed within the last two years. Entry requires a $30 non-refundable fee and entitles each artist to submit up to 10 examples of their work.
Competition entries are to be submitted online via digital upload and will be accepted until March 13. Artists may visit the Hudgens’ website to access the application link.
Four finalists will be decided by early April from the online submissions.
The official Competition Exhibition consisting of the work of the four finalists will occur in the fall. Jurors for the Hudgens Prize have not yet been confirmed.
The winner will be decided based on their work displayed in the competition exhibitions, studio visits, and artist talks and the award will be given out in October with a solo show scheduled for the fall of 2023.
For more information and the full Rules of Entry, please contact kdriscoll@thehudgens.org.
Another event “not to be missed” is the opening of “Minna Duffie: Hanji Korean Art Paper Sculpture” on February 12th. The exhibition runs through April 16th in the Fowler and Kistner Galleries. A special Family Day will occur on March 5th with events tied to the Hanji Exhibition.
Call 770-623-6002 or visit www.thehudgens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.