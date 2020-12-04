It isn’t often that museum visitors are offered two experiences within one exhibition. “See” is for Collage! is that exception, and art enthusiasts will have a unique experience as they admire the artwork and look for “clues” at the same time.
“Since collage is such an interactive medium, the Atlanta Collage Society has put together a scavenger hunt of sorts to encourage guests to really look closely at the pieces for further discovery,” Hudgens Center Public Programs Manager Kate Driscoll said.
Exhibitions composed exclusively of collage are fairly rare, although the medium is rich in history and visual appeal.
“Collage first became popular in 1912 when Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque were innovating Cubism in their paintings. Some say Picasso was the first to use collage in his oil paintings,” Driscoll said.
“Because it combines material elements and visual culture, collage creates an explanatory and evocative process for both the artist and the viewer.”
Collage is one form of mixed media. “The different directions you can go with collage are infinite, and I think this show will give its visitors an idea of that,” Driscoll said.
The Hudgens Center has a longstanding relationship with the Atlanta Collage Society.
“Work from The Atlanta Collage Society was exhibited at the Hudgens previously in 2013. We are happy to continue this relationship by displaying their beautiful pieces again this year,” Driscoll said.
“See” is for Collage! Includes 80 pieces of art in the Fowler Gallery. The exhibition also awarded prizes to five collage artists as a part of this event.
Judging the artwork was Elizabeth Stallings who is from Gwinnett, a local artist, and an Instructor at the Hudgens Center for the Arts.
The first place winner was Aaron Whitmoyer for “Artist’s Treehouse.” Stallings said, “This collage stands out from a distance. It has a strong design and color contrast.”
Second place was awarded to Cynthia Frigon for “Shining Through.” “This collage reads strongly from a distance. It has achieved depth, too,” Stallings said.
The third place award went to Melinda Lampkin for “Leaning.” Stallings said, “I love the use of fabric and the texture it creates. I also love the stylization of the faces on the engaging figures.”
There were two honorable mention awards. Beth Berghoff received honorable mention for “Tea Time 2.” Stallings said of this piece, “This collage has a wonderful color harmony and transparency. Overall, it has a nice presentation.”
The other honorable mention went to Diane Speight for “Now I See.” Stallings described this work by saying, “The colors in this collage pulled my eye. I like the ‘Ah’ in the middle.”
Driscoll was impressed with another piece by Cynthia Frigon, “Rising Above.” She says, “I think this is one of those pieces that will make visitor unfamiliar with collage excited to explore more.”
For more information about “See!” is for Collage, visit www.thehudgens.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.