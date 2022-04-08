Selected works created by a group of very talented young Gwinnett students are on view now through July 31st at Lawrenceville City Hall. Members of this year’s “smART Honors Program” are represented by 30 pieces of art selected for this special exhibition.
Lawrenceville City Hall is located at 70 South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville.
“The Hudgens is tremendously proud of our reputation for and ability to engage and support traditionally underserved students and individuals through the arts,” said Hudgens Center for the Art’s Executive Director Laura Ballance.
“The exhibition of artwork from the 2022 class of smART Honors Program at Lawrenceville City Hall allows us to promote The Hudgens outreach initiatives and, more importantly, the inspiring efforts of these students, beyond the walls of a gallery or museum. We aim to bring the arts in Gwinnett to everyday places throughout our community, to be appreciated and enjoyed by all.”
The primary objective of the “smART Honors Program’ is to support traditionally underserved Gwinnett County Public School students, allowing them to benefit from impactful arts education experiences and equip them with “real world” tools. This approach is designed to prepare these students for both college and careers that support Gwinnett’s local creative economy.
Created in 2004, the “smART Honors Program” strives to help develop participants’ problem solving, critical thinking, and creative skills through concentrated engagement in the arts.
The students receive professional-level art instruction, and guest professional artists provide perspective and advice through live demonstrations, question and answers events, hands-on workshops, and field trips to museums, artists’ studios, and more.
Many students in the program attend Title 1 schools, and they have been identified by their high school art teachers as having an interest and aptitude in the arts while also facing financial, linguistic, or emotional barriers.
Over the course of the program, these young artists learn to craft an artists’ statement, create a body of work, and collaborate on a large scale team project.
Since its inception, more than 220 students have participated in this program.
The “smART Honors Program” is overseen by Hudgens’ Education Director Connie Norman who has been involved with the Hudgens Center for over 20 years. Lead studio instructor, artist, and educator Parker Thornton guides these young students through the program.
Looking to next year, three goals have been established for the upcoming 2022-23 “smART Honors Program” scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022 through April 29, 2023.
These goals are to engage a minimum of 20 students during the nine-month program; maintain a 100% tuition free program model which includes all supplies; and ensure that students complete a total of nine individual and collaborative projects.
Not only do these students develop their artistic skills, they also develop their over-all problem solving abilities, critical thinking and creative thinking skills through this concentrated engagement in the arts.
For more information about this program, contact the Hudgens Center for the Arts at 404-623-6002 or visit www.thehudgens.org.
