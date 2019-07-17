The Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth is one of Gwinnett’s best known nonprofit arts organizations, and it certainly is one of the busiest. Visual arts programming for all ages, special performances, a beautiful arts gift shop and a well-known education department are continuously active.
Summer is not over at the Hudgens. The Summer in the Garden Series of live music events, which has been charming attendees since June, will keep the music going on Thursday evenings through Aug. 8.
“Local musicians have been provided through a partnership with the Atlanta Institute of Music and Media,” said Ife Williams, executive director of the Hudgens.
These events are held in the beautiful Hudgens Center Sculpture Garden. They are free, dress is casual, light refreshments are served, and the galleries are open. And, if a shower pops up, the music simply moves inside.
“The music tends to be mellow and relaxing, but if the spirit moves you, you are welcome to dance,” Williams said.
August might be still summertime, but the Hudgens will kick off its fall exhibitions Aug. 10.
The opening reception for the Hudgens Prize Finalist Exhibition will be held that day from 2 to 4 p.m. Each of the finalists will have a selection of their work on display.
“Artists talks will allow artists to share some of the background of their practice,” Williams said. “Aug. 24 we will feature Darien Arikoski-Johnson and Paul Stephen Benjamin. On Sept. 14 we will welcome Michi Meko and Benae Beamon.”
A special exhibition of work by young artists will also open on that date.
“The 2018-19 smART Honors Program’s culminating exhibition will also be opening on Aug. 10 in the Georgia Gallery, to celebrate the accomplishments of the 20 Gwinnett County High School students who participated in the program in the last year,” Williams said.
Both exhibitions will be on view through Oct. 26.
Aug. 10 also happens to be the day of the Gwinnett Chamber’s “Button Down Dash.” The 5K and 10K races will allow teams to select The Hudgens to receive proceeds raised from the run.
The Hudgens’ education department welcomes students for a new session of classes the week of Aug. 12. Along with a new still life drawing class for adults and a new palette knife painting class, there are a host of class options from which to choose.
Oct. 5 is a date to circle on the calendar. This year’s “Hudgens pARTy” is titled “Club Tropicana,” and it will feature a vintage Cuban night club theme.
“Along with casino games, Cuban cuisine, and the Cuban band ‘Orquestra MaCuba,’ we will also announce the fifth recipient of the Hudgens Prize that evening and have a number of art and experience-based items available for in and live auctions. Sponsorships are still available,” Williams said.
The Hudgens is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300. For more information, call 770-623-6400 or visit www.thehudgens.org.