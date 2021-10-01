ART BEAT: Hudgens Center For The Arts celebrates 40th year with 'pARTy like it's 1981!'

A large percentage of current Gwinnett residents probably didn’t inhabit the county in 1981. Many of those who did wouldn’t remember the Hudgens Center because the organization which gave birth to this beautiful building was the nonprofit arts organization called the Gwinnett Council for the Arts.
This parent group, consisting largely of women, had the foresight and love for the arts to work hard, and their vision for the Hudgens Center for the Arts became a reality in 1993. The building was named for Jacqueline Casey Hudgens, the wife of prominent developer Scott Hudgens whose generosity made the Center possible.
On Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., arts lovers can celebrate the spirit of those who were determined that Gwinnett have a first-class arts and arts education facility those 40 years ago.
“pARTy Like It’s 1981” invites guests to enjoy an '80’s inspired event filled with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, and a live auction. Interactive fun will channel those days when we enjoyed a Royal Wedding, the music of Simon and Garfunkle, watched the new MTV channel, and took lots of aerobics classes!
"We are incredibly excited to come together with both long-time supporters and those new to the Hudgens to celebrate 40 amazing years of Gwinnett Council for the Arts, proudly known to most as the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning,” Hudgens Executive Director Laura Balance said. “This year's pARTy will highlight the Hudgens' rich history and commitment to serving our community through the arts in educational programming, outreach initiatives, and inspiring exhibitions."
Attire will be semi-formal. Tickets are $150 and can be obtained by contacting Laura Balance at 770-623-6002 or lballance@thehudgens.org. Or, interested parties can visit TheHudgens.org/pARTy.
There will also be an “After-Party from 10:00 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the After Party event are $50.00.
All proceeds from “pARTy Like It’s 1981!” will go to The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning’s education and outreach initiatives, as well as capital improvements to ensure the future of Gwinnett’s destination for arts and culture.
Besides a huge party to throw, the Hudgens also has a lot of activity coming up in addition to its current exhibitions.
Patio Paint and Sip will return to the Hudgens’ Sculpture Garden Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own snacks and drinks. The Hudgens’ artistic staff will provide art supplies, instruction and encouragement as individuals create their own work of art. Patio Paint and Sip is a great date night destination or a perfect creative evening for friends.
Toddler Friday at The Hudgens is the last Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Designed for children ages 1 to 4, Toddler Friday inspires curiosity and encourages early literacy through crafts, music, movement, and story time. Contact Education and Development Coordinator Stephanie Lloyd at slloyd@thehudgens.org.
The Hudgens Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Visit www.thehudgens.org or call 770-623-6002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.