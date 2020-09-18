“It’s so cool to be part of a county that’s just got it goin’ on,” Suzanne Holtkamp said.
She and husband Matthew have been supporters of the arts in Gwinnett County for many years, but in 2019 they embarked on a project in Suwanee that lifted the spirits of the entire community.
The new Holtkamp Heating and Air building, located at 60 Old Peachtee Road, sports a beautiful mural created by acclaimed Chicago artist Jason Watts. He finished the mural in August of 2019.
The mural’s first anniversary last month could not be publicly celebrated because of COVID-19, but a “birthday photo” on the business’ Facebook page elicited dozens of delighted comments. The brightly colored building’s artwork, visible to commuters on both sides of Interstate 85, has touched the lives of citizens beyond Suwanee.
“We spent a lot of time going over the Request For Proposal submittals. It was obvious that Jason got to know our community before he ever came to Suwanee. His vibrant colors and selection of images perfectly reflect Suwanee and all of Gwinnett,” Holtkamp said. “He chose to depict Settler’s Bridge for our history, and the tree represents our Parks and Recreation. His image of City Hall shows rejuvenation and commerce and represents how Suwanee and all of Gwinnett supports our businesses.
“On the other side, the singer and microphone represent our vibrant arts community. And the boy jumping into the fountain shows our youth and future. Although I love all the images, my favorite is the little boy jumping in the fountain. We were all meant to have that wide-eyed look about life.”
The mural has also been good for Holtkamp Heating and Air in economic ways.
“The mural has had a beneficial effect on our business. We’re proud of that because we want other businesses to support the arts too, and we have shown one way of doing that,” Holtkamp said. “Hundreds of companies could step forward to help our arts.”
In recent years, a lot of attention has been paid to Gwinnett’s growth and activity on the west side of I-85
“We also wanted to let everyone know that not everything about Gwinnett is focused on the other side of the expressway,” Holtkamp said.
Beyond being decorative and of economic benefit, the mural offers Gwinnett citizens something more: a celebration of our county’s lifestyle and feelings of inclusion for all.
“When you live somewhere, you can easily take it for granted,” Holtkamp said. “The mural reminds commuters on I-85 what a great place this is to live; the people, the resources, and the businesses are all depicted on the building. Through the COVID pandemic and the violence of the past months, we in Gwinnett have stuck together because in Gwinnett, we are all family. We are all children of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.