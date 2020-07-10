“I teach quilting, but the heart of what I do is build community,” 28-year-old Gwinnett resident HollyAnne Knight said.
The energetic entrepreneur, wife, and mother counts all her students as part of her quilting world. Through on-line classes and social media connection, quilters create beauty and friendship even though the pandemic currently keeps them at home.
Knight teaches a form of quilting called Free Motion Quilting, considered the most decorative form of the art.
Growing up in Gwinnett, Knight painted in oils and took ballet at Perimeter Ballet for seven years. After she graduated from Covenant College with a teaching degree, she soon became a wife and mother with two small boys and the need for a second income.
Forever the artist at heart, Knight looked to sewing, another personal skill which is also artistic. She soon discovered Free Motion Quilting (FMQ.)
“Free Motion Quilting is the intersection of painting, dancing and a sewing machine,” she says. “It is choreographing on fabric.
“My first experience with FMQ was rather clunky. But I tried it because the textures I could weave were just so alluring. I compare it to choreography.”
FMQ is distinct because unlike other forms of quilting, the quilter creates doodle-like designs by manually manipulating either the quilt or the machine to form the design.
Knight formed her business in the summer of 2016, teaching FMQ online at Stringandstory.com
“This is where you become a quilting rock star,” Knight promises. Teaching live classes at quilt or fabric stores was not practical with the travel required and two small boys at home. Teaching on-line was the perfect solution. After all, Knight has a teaching certificate and a warm, enthusiastic personality.
Considering the recent pandemic, Stringandstory.com was also the perfect home- based business where provider and customer never had to leave home.
“I bucked the industry by teaching online,” Knight said. “Also, as the average age of quilters is 65, I’m a baby.”
Yet Stringandstory.com has blossomed, with 12-week courses teaching 300 quilters each session. She also enjoys 7,200 followers on Facebook.
It isn’t just about making the quilts, either.
“Women who struggle with technology and are isolated have a chance to be part of a community,” Knight said.
In May, Knight created a Zoom event for 40 of her students.
“Usually, I deliver content via prerecorded video or Facebook Live where members can comment back and forth but are not on camera,” Knight said. “The Zoom call in May was the first time everyone was on camera.”
All the participants, with an average age of 74, had been sequestered in their homes for a long time.
“One woman burst into tears and cried, ‘I haven’t seen another human face since March,” Knight said.
Through their enthusiasm to create, they were brought together in a community of fellow quilters, visible to each other in this time of sequestering.
The next Free Motion Quilting Academy enrollment is Aug. 21. Classes start online in September for 12 weeks. Contact Knight at www.stringandstory.com
