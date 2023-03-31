Jackson Trent as gambler Nathan Detroit tries to butter up to his fiancé Miss Adelaide, played by Hope Weisheit, in Players Guild at Sugar Hill’s upcoming production of “Guys and Dolls “at the Eagle Theatre.
The musical “Guys and Dolls” holds a special place in the history of The Players Guild at Sugar Hill.
It was the first musical ever produced by the theatre group nine years ago. With songs such as “Luck Be A Lady” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” plus high energy choreography, the show is sure to entertain just as much now as the last time it was presented for Sugar Hill audiences.
“Guys and Dolls” will run from April 14-30 at the Eagle Theatre located at 5029 West Broad Street in downtown Sugar Hill.
Many consider “Guys and Dolls” to be the perfect musical comedy. The story follows gangsters, gamblers, missionaries and showgirls from the bright lights of New York City to the shores of Havana, Cuba as the characters chase after luck and love. After premiering on Broadway in 1950, the show went on to become a 1955 film starring Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Vivian Blaine and Jean Simmons.
“This show is all that is good about musical theater,” said the show’s director and choreographer Kari Twyman. “With iconic songs and dance numbers, hilarious characters and big comedy, audiences can expect an ‘over-the-top-for-the-love-of-musical-theater’ show. Expect to have fun!”
Musical Director Barbara Mackro said: “’Guys and Dolls’ has always been a huge favorite of mine and is in my Top 5 musicals ever. Since this was our first musical at Players Guild, there is a lot of anticipation for this production. The show is full of beautiful, show-stopping songs, and the singing and dancing will not disappoint!”
This production features a cast of 22 performers and is a mix of new and familiar faces to Players Guild. Jackson Trent returns to the Eagle Theatre stage as the good natured gambler Nathan Detroit. Christian Sharp portrays the infamous gambler Sky Masterson, Jalisa Jordan is the prim and proper missionary Sarah Brown and Hope Weisheit is the lovesick show girl Miss Adelaide.
“We are so excited to bring this Tony Award winning musical to Sugar Hill,” said Justin Walker, Player Guild’s Producing Artistic Director. “We are particularly thrilled to have Atlanta’s Kari Twyman joining us as director and choreographer. Kari is a celebrated artist whose work has been featured on professional stages throughout the Southeast.”
“Guys and Dolls” premiered on Broadway in 1950 where it ran for 1,200 performances and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It also enjoyed several revivals on Broadway and in London.
“Guys and Dolls” plays on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $23 with additional discounts for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more.
The show is presented in partnership with the City of Sugar Hill, the Eagle Theatre, and the Gwinnett Creativity Fund. The beautiful Eagle Theatre was completed in 2018 and is located adjacent to Sugar Hill’s City Hall.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
