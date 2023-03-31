Guys and Dolls.jpg

Jackson Trent as gambler Nathan Detroit tries to butter up to his fiancé Miss Adelaide, played by Hope Weisheit, in Players Guild at Sugar Hill’s upcoming production of “Guys and Dolls “at the Eagle Theatre.

 Photo: Protocol Films

The musical “Guys and Dolls” holds a special place in the history of The Players Guild at Sugar Hill.

It was the first musical ever produced by the theatre group nine years ago. With songs such as “Luck Be A Lady” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” plus high energy choreography, the show is sure to entertain just as much now as the last time it was presented for Sugar Hill audiences.

