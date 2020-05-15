“Maybe it’s because I grew up watching so much PBS,” Amy Bray said, referring to her family’s penchant for the arts. Whether sewing, creating sci-fi costumes, dancing, or knitting, this family has creative outlets that turn the pandemic’s current quarantine into hours of fun.
Amy and husband Cliff are excellent examples of living the artistic life while earning paychecks in more conventional ways. Amy is a lawyer with Coulter & Sierra, LLC. Cliff is a CPA with WMBO CPA Group. Their love for creativity extends to daughters Maddy and Alex.
The family home looks like the house next door. Open that door, and one could trip over mounds of yarn, fabric, and perhaps a suit of sci-fi space armor waiting completion.
“I grew up doing creative things with my parents, especially my Mom,” says Amy. “She sewed and made my Halloween costumes. I danced and played musical instruments until the end of high school. Then in law school, I discovered I needed a creative outlet to help manage the stress, and I picked up knitting.”
As a team, Amy and Cliff lead an adventurous life outside their offices. “Cliff and I were always lovers of nerdy things,” Amy said. “Cliff’s long been an attendee of DragonCon, and I finally went with him. We’d exclaim at the costumes people would wear, and one year we decided to try it ourselves.”
Thus began “an explosion of creativity in our home.”
“We polished off old skills and learned new ones,” Amy says. “Costuming has caused me to push the boundaries on what I know and to learn more. Our costumes require all sorts of skills: learning how to use bondo and fiberglass, molding sintra, painting. Our most involved costumes are Mandalorians, Clone Commanders, my Legacy Stormtrooper and our Ghostbusters.”
The costumed couple make guest appearances at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (where they turned one young patient’s wheelchair into a spaceship) and at area events such as the Hi Hope Talent Show. They have enjoyed past or current leadership roles at Gwinnett Ballet Theatre, Artworks Gwinnett, City of Suwanee Master Art Plan, and the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia among others.
Enthusiasm for creating things has rubbed off on the daughters.
“At Peachtree Ridge, Maddy is attracted to the visual arts. She’s thinking about drafting and architecture,” Amy said. “Alex, who dances at GBT, likes painting and wearing costumes, and she’s showing an affinity for sewing.”
Lately, the family shifted its creative skills to making masks for hospitals and health care workers.
“In the moments when we’re working on something that takes time, we talk. It fosters a stronger connection,” Amy said. “Plus, I like knowing that my kids are learning skills that enable them to make things.”
“Creating together as a family certainly keeps the boredom at bay, but it’s deeper than that. It’s fun, it makes a memory, it may even establish a useful skill. Art doesn’t have to be perfect. It just needs to reflect … you.”
