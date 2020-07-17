“No matter what happens, I can still paint,” said 13-year-old artist Bentley Sabatini, describing her life during the pandemic.
The Duluth home-schooler hasn’t let COVID-19 slow her down. She has completed a head-spinning amount of activity since March. Between exploring new painting techniques, teaching children’s art classes in her vintage camper and conducting private art lessons, Sabatini has filled the past months with creativity and fun.
“I have been interested in art for as long as I can remember,” she said.
She has taken classes at 2 Smith Art Gallery, where she discovered her love for oil painting. She has studied under and been mentored by other local artists. She has been a vendor at the Duluth Fall Festival as well as other shows and festivals since early 2018. She is also a member of the Duluth Fine Arts League.
Some “down time” simply gave this energetic youngster time for more adventures in art.
“I was already homeschooling, so my education didn’t change,” Sabatini said. “I didn’t get to see my friends as often, but the quarantine gave me more time to focus on learning new painting techniques. Not being able to participate in festivals and shows, I knew I needed to think of new ways to share my creativity.
“I had been wanting to branch out with my methods of painting and had always wanted to try plein air painting, but up until then had stuck with what I had already learned. Having so much free time gave me the opportunity to try plein air. I learned by watching videos online and learned how to paint really fast.”
The pandemic also allowed her to offer summer art classes for her friends, held in her camper studio at home.
“Each week we did a small painting and a fun craft,” Sabatini said. “The kids had a blast, and now I have more experience teaching groups of children. I continued giving private lessons to older children as well, and I picked up a new student over the summer.”
Many children are still quarantined across the country, and Sabatini has their welfare in mind, too.
“I am developing a series of online video art classes for children to be able to learn from home,” she said.
Another happy event brightened the quarantine experience.
“In March I was able to buy my first puppy,” Sabatini says of Nugget, her new pet. “She gave me a new subject to paint and photograph. I was scared to step outside my comfort zone and try a portrait, but during quarantine I painted my first portrait, of Nugget.”
Soon it will be back to class, where Sabatini will meet her fellow homeschoolers once a week. But one thing is certain, she will continue to paint.
“Even if there’s another pandemic, I can still paint,” she said.
You can visit Sabatini’s website and enjoy her artwork at doyouownabentley.com
