“I started dancing because I wanted to be just like my big sister,” Caylie Newcom said. Sister Alicia would fix Caylie’s hair before dance class and pick out a leotard for her little sister to wear.
Caylie, 25, had some big dance shoes to fill. Sister Alicia, now 28, just wrapped up a stint at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre where she has been performing in the national touring production of the Broadway musical “Wicked.”
Little sister is holding up her end of the family’s current performing schedule. She can be found dancing at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, as an ensemble member in the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.”
That’s not all. Another Newcom, 23-year-old Skyler, resides in Chicago working as a junior performing associate with the Giordano Dance Chicago II company.
Each Newcom sibling has been dancing since they were young children, studying with Susan Chambers School of Theatre Dance and Pulse Performing Arts Center.
As they grew older, they became pupils of Jeff Boss and Jamie Wardrop at Dance Arts Center. They also give credit to Gwinnett’s Peachtree Ridge High School “Ridge Dance Company” under the direction of Courtney Ondre. Skyler has also recently graduated from the University of Arizona with a BFA in Dance.
Alicia and Caylie also had the unique opportunity to perform together on the Radio City Music Hall stage in the Rockette’s “Christmas Spectacular.”
Speaking of her performing experience, Alicia says, “With the Radio City Rockettes, I’ve also been lucky enough to have performed on the MTV VMAs, the Tony Awards, the TODAY Show, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”
Speaking about her future, Alicia says, “My goal is to use my skills as a dancer and storyteller to inspire community and connection by helping others realize the power of their own unique voice and skills and owning their own stories.”
Caylie can hold her own in the performing department, having been an ensemble member and principal understudy for the national tour of “Fame” in 2016 and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in 2018 — 19. She has also performed in many shows regionally.
“I have never wanted to do anything but dance,” she says. “I’ve also recently discovered that I have interest in fighting to create rules to protect dances in the union, so that may be another route I look into when my body is tired from dancing.”
Skyler likewise sees beyond “stage time.” His goal is to transition into teaching and choreography, creating a “traveling company that will enlighten and inspire audiences while invoking real world issues.”
This success would not have been possible without 2 other family members. “We have been the luckiest kids to have parents who have fully supported each of us as we follow our own dreams,” says Alicia. “They taught us to trust your gut, find what you love, work as hard as you can, have faith, and ultimately you will end up where you are supposed to be.”