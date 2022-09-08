When Runako Campbell graduated from Archer High School, she knew she was headed for Princeton University. Little did she know what other adventures beckoned on some of the most coveted stages in New York City.
Campbell had been a company member at Gwinnett Ballet Theatre, a veteran of many “Nutcracker” performances among other shows, greatly admired for her prowess in all types of dance genres. However, “I wasn’t sure if dance was the future I sought,” she said.
But the world of dance wasn’t through with her. Campbell spent the summer after her freshman year at Jacob’s Pillow. She graduated from Princeton with honors, earning a bachelor’s degree in African American studies and a certificate in dance.
“My senior year was all virtual because of COVID, so I started my dance career before I graduated,” Campbell said. “I danced with GroundWorks Dance Theatre in Cleveland for seven months.”
From there it was on to the Big Apple where she got a “big break“ right away.
“I auditioned for ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ a beautiful rock musical by Alanis Morissette. I was hired, and we started rehearsals in September of 2021. I have such an emotional connection to ‘JLP,’ I was shocked to have been chosen for it.”
The idea of being employed for a job onstage in New York City is something many young dancers only dream about. Campbell soon found the perfect apartment in midtown Manhattan and also found more work.
Before “JLP” was closed due to COVID, Campbell successfully auditioned for the Metropolitan Opera Ballet’s 2022 Season. Quickly, she began building her resume with a variety of work and learned that being turned down for a job sometimes led to even better things.
“My most unique job was a commercial out of the country,” Campbell said. “I auditioned for a different commercial and didn’t get it. Then, I got a call from the choreographer who told me I was perfect for a commercial for the country of Panama.”
Campbell spent three whirlwind days filming on location in Central America.
She made commercials for Taco Bell, appeared on “Good Morning America,” and performed with other artists live and on videos. She is represented by MSA Talent Agency and is a member of Actor’s Equity Association.
Campbell’s ballet roots are still with her.
“I was taking daily ballet classes at the Metropolitan Opera, but now in the summer, I take ballet at least three times a week plus classes in Contemporary, Hip/Hop, and Jazz,” she said.
“However, nothing challenges me more than ballet. Nothing else gives me as much pride in what I do.”
Campbell is living the exciting life of a young performing artist in NYC, complete with her own apartment, her sister and several friends who joined her.
