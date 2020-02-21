Gwinnett dancer Joshua Nunamaker flew to Switzerland three weeks ago feeling grateful to have been invited to the Prix de Lauzanne, an esteemed international dance competition.
He flew home feeling excited, clutching a handful of contract offers and a scholarship to “one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world.”
Although details about contracts and scholarships will be forthcoming when plans solidify, Nunamaker can take pride in being one of only 77 young dancers invited to the “Prix,” and one of only three male dancers from the United States.
The 2020 edition of the Prix was held in Montreux at the Stravinski Auditorium. Founded in 1975, the Prix spotlights talented young dancers from around the globe by having them perform before a jury of world-renowned dance personalities. It also offers numerous scholarships and opportunities from internationally prestigious schools and companies.
Nunamaker submitted a video audition to be accepted to compete.
“It was quite stressful until the email arrived, about 30 days post-submission, saying that I had been accepted,” he said. “Once I got to the Prix, they said I was selected to see me on stage with my technique, as it was up to their standards.”
Nunamaker has been studying with Orlando Molina for the past 12 years, most recently at the Orlando Molina Ballet Training Center in Suwanee. Over the past years, Nunamaker has won many awards at prominent competitions in the U.S. However, he describes the Prix de Lausanne as being “totally different.”
The Prix was conducted Feb. 2-9. Nunamaker and his sister Gabriela flew to Switzerland and entered a rich European experience, although one without much sightseeing.
“It was very beautiful,” Nunamaker said. “The food was great. And we had a great view of the mountains during our stay. We got to see points of the city and the sights.”
Although he didn’t know any of the men competing, Nunamaker said he knew a few of the women, including second-place finisher Ava Arbuckle.
How did it feel being onstage in such an important and potentially life-changing situation?
“It was surreal, as I had been working towards this event for the past two years with Mr. Molina,” Nunamaker said. “Compared to other competitions, it was totally different.”
The 19-year-old competed in classical and contemporary dance. For classical, he performed a variation from “Don Quixote.” In contemporary, he performed a piece titled “Chroma” by choreographer Wayne McGregor.
Nunamaker met many leaders from the international dance industry.
“The best thing from the experience would be that I walked away with professional contracts in hand,” he said. “This experience makes me want to work even harder, and I don’t have time to rest. My next event is the Universal Ballet Competition Feb. 28.”
“I would like to thank Mr Molina. I would never have been able to have this chance of a lifetime opportunity without his guidance and coaching,” Nunamaker said.
For information about the Prix de Lausanne, visit www.prixdelausanne.org
