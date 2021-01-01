Have you ever thought, “I wonder if I could make that?” If so, the Hudgens Center has a class for you. Beginning in early January, art classes of all types are available for everyone.
Connie Norman, the Hudgens’ Director of Education and Outreach, is excited about beginning a fresh new year.
“The Hudgens offers unique classes and workshops for students of all ages and abilities,” she said. “Encouraging joy and creativity is an essential part of our programming, and it is always exciting to see the wonderful art produced by our students.”
Classes for adults, teens and children are offered during the week and on weekends as well. Registration is open now, and classes begin the week of Jan. 11.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many classes are conducted by Zoom only, some are all in-studio, and some have an option for either choice. For individual class description, information and other details, visit the Activity Search Guide online at apm.activecommunities.com/hudgenscenter/Activity Search
Individual class descriptions range from art technique basics to more advanced subjects.
For example, “Artist in Residence Expressive Sculpture Handbuilding Online” is for those with some hand-building experience. This is a Zoom platform class, and it is an informative and energizing time that includes challenges and assignments for the upcoming week.
Video demonstrations with information on construction techniques and surface design will be posted on the Hudgens’ private class Facebook page. This will also be a place for artists to post their work, comment and interact with class members.
This course is designed to encourage, challenge, inspire, support and connect with others to nourish the creative spirit.
“Acrylic Painting” is a class for ages 11-18, and it is conducted in the studio. Masks are required.
In this class young artists will explore acrylic painting techniques and learn how to create realistic and/or abstract paintings of various subjects. Young artists will work on landscapes and still lifes as well as animal images and other subject matter of the students’ individual choices.
Students will be encouraged to work from both visual references and imagination. Advanced students will be encouraged to explore different styles and to begin developing their preferred individual approach to painting.
“Drawing Media and Techniques” is for the creative child age 6 to 11. Young artists will work in studio (masks are required) with various drawing materials: pencil, colored pencils, charcoal, oil pastels, soft pastels, etc., and will investigate shading techniques, perspective, and composition.
Returning students will be introduced to new techniques and media and will work on new and different projects.
Other intriguing classes are titled “Figurative Sculpture — Torso Focus,” “Friday Night Fun with Clay – Ages 17+,” “Hand-Crafted Cold Process Soap Making,” How to Create and Sell Digital Products,” 2-Dimensional Animation,” “Photo Restoration,” “Book Binding,” and “Oil Painting with Palette Knife.”
There are numerous other classes including pottery classes in the Korean language.
For information and registration, visit apm.activecommunities.com/hudgenscenter/Activity Search.
