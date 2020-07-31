If Gwinnett County had a list of “Living Treasures,” Basil Watson would be at the top.
Jamaican born, he came to the United States in 2002 and has made Lawrenceville his home for many years, quietly crafting emotional, evocative sculpture from his studio on Hurricane Shoals Road. Now another piece will be given a celebratory public unveiling, possibly in October, in downtown Atlanta.
Watson was commissioned by the City of Atlanta to create a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. to be placed on MLK Boulevard in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes Stadium. Watson was chosen over 80 other applicants who vied for this honor.
The 22-foot-tall sculpture has been realized after much thought and rumination.
“I started by both looking at photos and listening to a collection of his speeches,” Watson said. “Slowly my concept evolved to the theme of ‘the redemptive power of love.’ Eventually the dove appeared, coming from King’s hand, symbolic of both the man and his core message.”
Creating the sculpture involved many fascinating steps, Watson said.
“I incorporated technology by digitally scanning the 1/2 life-size model and then having it digitally enlarged in styrofoam to the twice life-size,12ft, scale minus approximately 1/2 inch, leaving me space to add a layer of clay to achieve the details,” he said.
After the clay model is completed it then goes through the last wax casting process.
“I am responsible right through to the unveiling as I designed the pedestal, arrange its construction and supervise the casting and installation onto the pedestal,” Watson said.
The statue is now being cast now at Inferno Foundry in Union City.
The pandemic has not been an impediment to Watson’s work, he said.
“My world is my studio, and my studio is my world,” Watson said. “I work from observation, and I am constantly drawing with my eyes as everything points to my work. And then my studio is where I am in total focus, at peace, and find refuge and freedom at the same time.”
His gifts come naturally. His father Barrington Watson, a professor at Spellman College, was a renowned painter who created a portrait of Martin Luther King for Spellman in 1969. Watson’s brother Raymond Watson is also a sculptor and his sister Janis Watson is a painter. They both live in Jamaica.
The artistic genes are being passed along. Watson’s son Kai is a “third generation painter” who also lives in Lawrenceville when he is not in Jamaica.
Watson would love to see Gwinnett County a mecca for sculpture.
“Sculpture/Art can have a very powerful social agenda,” Watson said. “Others from past eras have used this power, for good and for bad. We can now use this power for good, and not be afraid to use this power to promote our agenda of togetherness. How about Gwinnett leading the way and becoming a sculpture county, a county known for its public sculptures?”
You can enjoy Basil Watson’s art at www.basilsculpture.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.