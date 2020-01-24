Gwinnett Ballet Theatre finished 2019 by enjoying a most successful production of “The Nutcracker.” Now, the county’s oldest nonprofit performing arts organization greets 2020 with plans to pull out all the stops for its 40th anniversary of the beloved ballet.
“The Nutcracker 2019 was truly one of our best in years,” said GBT Board Member Amy Bray. “Honestly, one of the best things about GBT is watching how our dancers, volunteers, and staff put so much of themselves into the 2019 performance. GBT is truly like a family.”
The 2019 GBT Nutcracker was significant in more than camaraderie, however. The production included a group of professional dancers who performed the soloist and principle roles.
“GBT’s Professional Ensemble brought a whole new dimension to our performances and the members of the Ensemble were a joy to work with,” Bray said. “It is our goal to carry this program forward for this year’s ‘Nutcracker,’ and we’re actively seeking support to expand it.
“Not only is it the first-ever professional ballet company formed in Gwinnett County, it is an integral part of the pursuit of dance education at GBT.”
Bray said having professionals in the same building with students will bring an added dimension to GBT’s educational excellence.
“By having professional caliber dancers in the studios often, the student dancers get exposure and mentorship opportunities,” Bray said. “The expansion of professional dance opportunities also helps young professional dancers establish themselves in this rigorous career path. GBT sees this as an essential element to grow and strengthen the dance community and the arts offerings in not only Gwinnett but the region.”
One of the biggest news stories coming out of GBT in 2020 will be the celebration of its 40th anniversary of continuously presenting “The Nutcracker” to regional audiences. It is the second largest “Nutcracker” in Georgia in terms of audiences reached and number of performances per season.
The Hudgens Center and GBT are partnering with big plans for the anniversary. One major event will be a retrospective of the dance photography of Richard Calmes (who happens to be my husband), an internationally renowned dance photographer who began his career in the genre by taking photos of GBT dancers.
“We are in the planning stages for a special reception to be held jointly by the Hudgens and GBT to celebrate the opening of this exhibition,” Bray said. “We want to celebrate the nexus of visual and performing arts on this evening.”
Such a significant anniversary also means sprucing up GBT’s “Nutcracker,” an already beautiful production. The upgrading of sets and costumes is being planned as well as “a few ideas for surprises.” The coveted assignments for Celebrity Mother Gingers will be in high demand.
“We are currently in discussions with new potential sponsors, and actively seeking more arts supporters and advertisers to assist us in funding and creating this anniversary celebration,” Bray said.
For more information and to contact GBT, visit www.gwinnettballet.org or call 770-237-0046.
