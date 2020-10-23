“We never seriously considered canceling our ‘Nutcracker’ performances” said Lori Zamzow-Wire, Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s new artistic director. “The question was whether or not we would have a live audience.”
Children and adults who have made this ballet a holiday tradition can rejoice. “The Nutcracker” will be performed in the Infinite Energy Theatre the first three weekends in December. The last of these weekends will feature the GBT Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music, conducted by Maestro Predrag Gosta.
The biggest change between this year’s production and past performances is not the dancing. Last February, GBT announced Zamzow-Wire as the new artistic director, and she quickly started plans to launch a professional ballet company, Gwinnett’s first. Live auditions quickly turned to virtual auditions as the pandemic arrived, but nevertheless, a professional company was formed.
Zamzow-Wire said, “We forged ahead with our plans to offer a virtual ‘Nutcracker’ performance with the hopes of having live performances.”
“In August, we met with the Infinite Energy staff. They presented a plan to open up limited seating of 200 seats in the 700-seat auditorium,” Zamzow-Wire said. “However, putting on the performances didn’t make economic sense considering the cost of the production versus potential ticket revenue.”
But the staff and board weren’t ready to give up.
The company took a leap of faith and booked the dates at the Infinite Energy Theatre. The board started meeting with past donors and applying for grants.
“Slowly the funds started trickling in,” Zamzow-Wire said.
The show would go on.
The new professional company consists of Brooke Burgess, Charly Gioino, Sabrina Mack and trainees Cecily Davis, Holly Stone and Caleb Wire. Several professional guest artists are added for Nutcracker, including Nick Haglin as the Cavalier for all performances and Francisco Aguilar as Snow King in one cast.
The production features over 100 dancers, including members of Sugarloaf Youth Ballet.
Drosselmeyer is always a favorite character, and this production will feature professional dancer and instructor John Streit in the role.
The character of Mother Ginger is another favorite, and GBT’s “Celebrity Mother Gingers,” a different one for each performance, will take the stage again.
Coordinating the celebrity Mother Gingers is board member Amy Bray.
“This role is much coveted, bringing joy and a bit of hilarity to the production,” she said. “It is our intent to reflect the diversity of our community and the dedication of local leaders supporting the arts.”
Even intermission will feature new entertainment.
“We are calling it a ‘Walking Intermission,’” Zamzow-Wire said. “It will travel through the Hudgens Center’s Great Hall where there will be a Nutcracker Boutique, limited concessions, and a special viewing of dance photographer Richard Calmes’ new exhibition of dance images.”
The Infinite Energy Center has developed a seat-spacing plan and a theatre cleaning program to ease the minds of those concerned with the pandemic.
For tickets and information about streaming performances through Vimeo visit infiniteenergy.arenaduluth.org or gwinnettballet.org.
