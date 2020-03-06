Two of the most prestigious dance institutions in Gwinnett have announced an alliance that offers young artists new opportunities. Gwinnett Ballet Theatre (GBT) and Sugarloaf Performing Arts (SPA) will become one entity with stronger and more numerous prospects for training and performing.
Beginning this summer with special emphasis on the 2020-2021 season, the merger focuses on dance education for youth at the highest levels and also offers the opportunity of a professional company for more advanced performers.
“Access to professional dance is no longer limited to going into the city (of Atlanta) or out of state. Dancers can train and grow with their first company, close to home,” SPA’s Artistic Director Lori Zimzow-Wire said.
GBT will move to the SPA studios in June 2020.
“Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center will become Gwinnett’s largest location for dance instruction as it offers a dance instruction school, youth ballet company, daytime ballet conservatory, Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s Professional Ensemble, and high-quality professional ballet productions,” Zimzow-Wire said.
Students from both schools will share the stage with the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre Professional Ensemble in large scale ballet performances, including next season’s 40th Anniversary production of ‘The Nutcracker.”
Interested dancers should take note of an important upcoming date. Auditions for GBT’s Professional Company members and trainees will be held March 21 and March 24 at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts studios located at 2070 Northbrook Parkway in Suwanee. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with the audition class itself running from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The merger began when Angela Harris, interim director for GBT, was involved in the search for a new artistic director. Harris contacted her friend and colleague, Zamzow-Wire, to see if she had an interest.
Through their conversation, it was clear that there were synergies between GBT’s programming and Zimzow-Wire’s vision for ballet in the community. Harris made the introduction between Lori and the board to talk further and brainstorm possibilities.
“With GBT’s legacy of performance excellence and SPA’s award-winning training, the partnership creates Gwinnett’s first professional ballet company with a youth company and training academy: a full Center for Ballet,” Harris said.
The two companies already had a close relationship, sharing sets and costumes for productions.
The results of this merger will be evident in the upcoming 40th anniversary production of “The Nutcracker” at Infinite Energy Center during the 2020 Holiday Season.
“The 40th anniversary of GBT’s Nutcracker will be celebrated with the two organizations performing together,” said SPA Marketing Director Danielle Butler. “A merging of resources including integrated costuming and set design will offer a seamless, memorable experience for all attendees. The wonderful, rich tradition continues.”
After the holidays, the season will continue with a modern and contemporary Choreography Series in late winter, followed by a full-length spring ballet production.
For more information on the auditions, classes, performances or community activities, contact the Sugarloaf Performing Arts office at 770-682-5333.
