Young dancers from Gwinnett will have the opportunity of a lifetime when they share the stage with professional artists of the Moscow Ballet. This esteemed cultural group will perform “The Great Russian Nutcracker” at Atlanta’s Ferst Center for the Arts on Dec. 14 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Participating Gwinnett student/artists are pupils of the Atlanta Professional Dance Academy led by Wei Dongsheng. Dongsheng was a principal dancer with the National Ballet of China and the Atlanta Ballet. He and his wife Jenny Jue Chen created the APDA, located in Johns Creek, as an educational classical ballet company which also has its eye on a larger stage.
“Our goal is to provide social and cultural activities for the world,” Wei said. “We focus on world youth educational programs and cultural exchange.”
APDA’s philosophy seemed a perfect fit when an invitation came to participate in this year’s “Great Russian Nutcracker.” Since 1993, this production brings dozens of professional Russian artists who are supported by young dancers wherever they are on tour. These American dancers perform the roles of mice, party children and other favorite parts traditionally performed by students. Elaborate, beautiful costumes and sets are also a part of the show.
Said Wei: “This is a great opportunity for our young dancers to have first-hand work sharing the same stage with this professional company.”
Gwinnett is represented in this group of APDA dancers with six students ranging in age from 10 to 14. The students are already working on their dancing roles.
The oldest is Cianna Wang, 14, who attends the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.
“I have danced for 7 years,” she said. “I am performing as the ‘Little Chinese’ in the ‘Chinese Variation’ at the 2 p.m. show. I am grateful that I am a part of the show.”
Cheyenne and Skylar Reeve, 13 and 10 years old, are excited to be a part of the production. Cheyenne is a seventh grader at Twin Rivers Middle School and Skylar is a fifth grader at Freeman’s Mill Elementary.
Cheyenne said: “I will be playing one of the mice. Even though it is a small role, it’s big deal for me because I will perform with the world-known Moscow Ballet.”
Skylar said: “I am honored to be one of the Party Girls. I hope they come back to us again next year!”
Doris Gu is 12 years old and a sixth grader at North Gwinnett Middle School. She said, “This is an amazing opportunity to learn and have fun while doing it! Being a party Girl with Moscow Ballet just makes me want to dance more.”
Genesis Gu, 10, is a fourth grader at Riverside Elementary. She says, “I love dancing with my friends. I am a Snowflake in the ‘Nutcracker,’ which is kind of cool!”
Tickets for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” are available at https://www.nutcracker.com/buy-tickets.
For information about APDA, visit www.apda.webs.com.