Gwinnett arts organizations are all crossing their fingers that 2022 will be a big improvement over the past two years. Major events are in the offering for audiences, with exciting stage productions and arts events from January onward.
Spring 2022 is especially anticipated as the Aurora Theatre offers audiences a favorite musical which was postponed for two years due to COVID.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s classic musical “CINDERELLA” will be presented from March 10 through April 3 at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. This popular musical is appropriate for the entire family. It is a contemporary take on the timeless fairy tale, featuring well-loved Rodgers and Hammerstein songs like “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible,” alongside a hilarious retelling of the familiar story, adding new characters and surprising twists.
Tickets are available now at www.auroratheatre.com.
Lionheart Theatre Company in Norcross will present a season of theatre classics, starting with the March production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” running from March 4-20.
Other productions this season will include “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” “On Golden Pond,” “A View from the Bridge,” and “The Lion in Winter.”
Lionheart’s Producing Artistic Director Tanya Gilmer said: “We’re also thrilled to bring back our fall ‘Lawless Spirits’ walking tour of Historic Downtown Norcross that features actors presenting live vignettes based on Norcross’ history. For children, we have an exciting year planned, including our Summer Youth Drama Camp in June and our July youth production of ‘Cinderellie-Mae.’ In 2022, it’s our hope that we can continue to safely entertain live audiences and provide education to young artists as we give back to our community.”
Live Arts Theatre will take their award-winning production of “Sea Wall” to the Southeastern Theatre Conference Regional Community One Act Theatre Festival in Memphis, Tennessee this March. Live Arts Theatre won the state title at the Georgia Theatre Conference One Act Theatre Festival in October of 2021. Rodney Johnson will reprise the role of Alex at the Tennessee contest . “Sea Wall” was written by Simon Stephens.
Becca Parker of Live Arts Theatre is working to bring this award-winning play to Gwinnett/Atlanta audiences, hopefully as the Regional Winner, as early as February. She hopes to announce a venue and dates soon. Visit www.liveartstheatre.org for updates.
One of Gwinnett’s favorite annual arts happenings is Suwanee’s SculpTour.
“The City of Suwanee will be installing our seventh ‘SculpTour’, an outdoor sculpture exhibit, at the end of April, 2022,” said Tony Shrewsbury, Suwanee’s Special Projects Coordinator. “The exhibit, located in and around Town Center Park, will run through the end of March, 2024 and is free to the public. ‘SculpTour’ brochures will be available online at www.suwanee.com , at City Hall, and at the Suwanee Welcome Center after the exhibit is installed. Make sure to visit the current ‘SculpTour’ exhibit before it leaves in March of 2022!”
For more information on Suwanee’s public art initiatives, visit https://www.suwanee.com/engage/public-art or contact Toni Shrewsbury at tshrewsbury@suwanee.com.
