February might have more winter weather in store, but it is nice and warm inside Gwinnett’s theaters and museums, where arts programming for all ages and interests abound.
Black History Month will be celebrated at the Lawrenceville Arts Center with an award-winning, one-woman show about Shirley Chisholm and an exciting new celebration of Black culture featuring local talent. The Gwinnett Symphony Orchestra will perform great classical music “From the Old and New World,” and the Hudgens Center opens two new exhibitions.
“Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed and Unbowed” will be presented in Lawrenceville Arts Center’s Metro Waterproofing Mainstage Theatre Feb. 11-20. This is a special limited engagement of the award-winning, one-woman show which was written and performed by Ingrid Griffith.
The play chronicles the largely unknown story of the Brooklyn-born Chisholm, the first African American woman to win a seat in the U.S. Congress and run for the presidency. Called “the Black Joan of Arc” by the public, she called herself “Fighting Shirley.”
Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $18 and are available at www.tickets.auroratheatre.com
“P.Nokio: A Hip Hop Musical” offers family fun on Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m. A modern take on the classic story of Pinocchio, this fresh twist makes the moral of this story more kid friendly by including contemporary genres of video gaming and hip-hop music. Tickets are $12 and can also be purchased at www.tickets.auroratheatre.com
“Blackout: Open Mic and Pop-Up Market” is a new, free celebration of culture, creativity and commerce. This brand-new event will feature local performers and other artists, Black owned businesses and delicious food samples. The event will occur Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret.
The Gwinnett Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present music of a very different genre from hip-hop with their concert titled “From the Old and New World” on Feb. 13 at the Discovery Theatre in Lawrenceville.
Two great classical favorites will be performed by the Gwinnett Symphony Orchestra. Dvorak’s famous 9th Symphony, better known as the “New World Symphony,” will follow the melodic, exuberant “Russlan and Ludmilla Overture” by Glinka. Both works provide orchestral fireworks and familiar melodies.
The first half of the concert features the Gwinnett Symphony Chorus performing three selections which, appropriately for Valentine’s Day weekend, extol the beauty of the rose.
This concert will be performed at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. Tickets can be purchased at www.tix.com
Local art galleries and museums are also a warm place to spend a cold February day. The Hudgens Center opens “Hanji: The Works of Mina Duffie” on Feb. 12 and “In Ansel Adams Footsteps” featuring a juried show of photography captured in the famous photographer’s iconic black and white style. The photography exhibition opens on Feb. 19.
The Hudgens Center for the Arts is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
