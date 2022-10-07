Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 10.55.55 PM.png

This painting of Mick Jagger is part of the “Familiar Faces” exhibition now on display at the O Gallery.

 Special Photo

Visually, Obregon Studio is the perfect environment in which to create art. Hardwood floors have seen many decades of wear.

Thirteen enormous windows pour light into a huge studio, providing all the illumination necessary to inspire artists. Located on the second floor up from the hustle and bustle of downtown Norcross, the atmosphere is both serene and invigorating at the same time.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.