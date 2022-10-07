Visually, Obregon Studio is the perfect environment in which to create art. Hardwood floors have seen many decades of wear.
Thirteen enormous windows pour light into a huge studio, providing all the illumination necessary to inspire artists. Located on the second floor up from the hustle and bustle of downtown Norcross, the atmosphere is both serene and invigorating at the same time.
Rosa Obregon, originally from Mexico City, created The O Gallery in 2018 along with Jack Petras in another Norcross location. In May of 2021, Obregon moved two doors down to this historic loft over Paisano’s Restaurant at 7 Jones Street in Norcross. Now she is joined by 14 other artists who come from all parts of the globe.
On Saturday, Obregon will host a grand opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for her exhibition titled “Familiar Faces” which will be on view through Nov. 23. As a bonus for her visitors, she has invited fellow artist Alex Berdysheff to join her in the exhibition with his surreal creations.
The exhibition opening will feature live guitar music of John Martin and refreshments. Artist Berdysheff is Ukrainian, and a percentage of the profits made during the exhibition will go to Ukrainian causes.
“I’ve been painting for more than 22 years,” Obregon said. “I became a full time artist over five years ago when I opened my gallery. The elements of my paintings are bold circles, spirals, lines, textures, geometry and vibrant colors. I call my style of painting modern abstract, and I believe my work is vivid and uplifting.”
The “Familiar Faces” for her exhibition include iconic images of such celebrities as Mick Jagger, Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and John Lennon among others.
“I have been working in geometric portrait icons for about two years,” Obregon said. “This type of art is found traditionally in the digital realm, but I have adapted this style to canvas, and the results have been amazing!”
Many of the artists associated with The O Gallery have roots in other countries. For example, Marianne van der Haar is German. Sergey Cherep is Russian. Rey Vargas is Cuban. Jose Pena is from the Dominican Republic. Susana Walker is Mexican. A new artist, Ivy Wu, will come on board after the “Familiar Faces” exhibition. She is Chinese.
“We are really a multicultural group,” Obregon said.
Other artists affiliated with the O Gallery are Elizabeth Carrington, Marisa Cerban, Bonnie Shanas, Chery Baird, Juan Carlos Pinoo, John Glover, Anne Rhodes, and Sandra Soldo.
The O Gallery is also available for rentals for small and medium sized groups. For information about exhibitions, activities and rentals at The O Gallery contact rosa@theogaleria.com or visit www.obregonfineart.com
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
