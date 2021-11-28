Thanksgiving arrives this week, which means there is less than a month to “wrap up” holiday shopping. With the current concern about shipments arriving on time, a lack of truck drivers and trouble at our ports, relief from gift-giving worries is welcomed.
Expressions Fine Art Gallery and Artist Studios in Lawrenceville is supplying help with “gifts from the heART,” says Expressions’ Kathy de Cano.
“Painters Kim Crow, John Duke, Sharon Nichol, and I are offering art gifts at 10% to 15% discounts right in time for the season. On Friday, December 10th from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., we will open our doors for special Open House events,” de Cano says.
Expressions is located at 470 North Clayton Street in Lawrenceville. “We are in front of the old depot building. Expressions is located upstairs in Suite 205,” de Cano says.
Among the offerings are original paintings ready to hang, greeting cards created with images of the artists’ work, fine art prints, and hand painted ornaments.
“The original prices of the paintings range from around $25 to $900, so there is something for every budget,” de Cano says. “Unframed prints are originally priced between $10 and $50, offering an economical gift for those for whom a larger original is outside the budget. There are also prints that come framed and wired for hanging at a price that takes that into account. Individual greeting cards and hand painted ornaments will be available for prices ranging from $3 to $10.”
“Painters John Duke and Sharon Nichol principally employ watercolor as their medium,” says de Cano, “while Kim Crowe and I are acrylic and mixed media painters. Art lovers will find everything from florals, butterflies, and beautiful birds to seascapes, landscapes, portraits, and contemporary themes. A wide range of styles among the four painters, including realism, impressionism, expressionism, and the very abstract, have all found a home at Expressions.”
The work of all four artists has been exhibited extensively in Georgia, often as featured artists. All have studios at Expressions and are members of the North Gwinnett Arts Association.
“They each bring a wide variety of experiences to their work,” says de Cano “My hope is that my art will bring joy or reflection to the viewers. Each work is a source of personal expression as well as deep learning for me.”
Light refreshments will be provided on Friday evening. Visitors are welcomed both days to relax in Expressions’ sitting area in the gallery. Cafe tables in the common area around the studios provide a place to relax and take in the art.
“Visitors can also enter the artists’ studio spaces to see art offerings there, come to know the artists more personally, and get a sense of the environments in which the artworks are created,” says de Cano.
For more information visit www.expressionsgallerystudios.com or call 828-342-7623.
