The beautiful Lawrenceville Arts Center, with its new stages and spaces, continues to offer entertainment throughout the holiday season. From perennial Aurora Theatre favorites “Christmas Canteen” and “A Christmas Carol,” to workshops and puppetry performances for kids, the Center is merry indeed with a list of offerings for the entire family.
Visit the Aurora Theatre online at www.auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs or call the Box Office at 678-226-6222 for dates, times, ticket availability, and other details of the events below.
Back for its 15th year, “A Christmas Carol” will find Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Tony Rodriguez returning as Scrooge for one week only: Dec. 17-23. Rodriguez’s mesmerizing storytelling is enhanced with the state-of-the-art technology found in the new Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.
Another perennial favorite, “Christmas Canteen,” has been on stage since Thanksgiving and will continue through Dec. 23. This year is special, however, as it is the first year for “Christmas Canteen” in the new 500-seat Grand Stage Theatre.
What would the holidays be without a production of “The Nutcracker”? Southern Ballet Theatre’s 30th anniversary edition of the “Nut” will be enjoyed Dec. 17-23 in the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage Theatre. Matinee and evening performances are available.
Will Christmas need to be cancelled this year? “Trouble in Toyland” faces this dilemma on December 18th with two morning shows. It seems that Santa’s elves have gone on strike, Santa has lost his laugh, and Rudolph has a runny nose! Hilarious holiday high-jinx and fun for the entire family are offered by “That Puppet Guy,” Lee Bryan.
The Aurora Theatre Academy will present the “Jingle Bell Rock Workshop” on Dec. 21 and 28. Elementary and middle school students can channel holiday energy into entertaining theatre games while parents get some much-needed holiday adult time.
A “New Year’s Eve Comedy Spectacular” will help the audience start 2022 in stitches on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Headliner Rob Cleveland is on the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage ready to “crack open the mic” with his brilliant situational comedy. Cleveland has been a mainstay at Aurora Comedy Nights. Audiences will recognize him from his work on local stages, television and film.
“Three Kings Day” is celebrated around the world, marking the end of the “12 Days of Christmas.” This year the celebration happens on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Teatro Aurora will meld the Latin customs of the Caribbean, Central and South America in a celebration of music, dance and delicious Rosca de Reyes.
Aurora Theatre’s Festival of Trees continues this year through December 23. Decking the halls of the Lawrenceville Arts Center, trees have been decorated by local businesses and organizations to inspire helping others this holiday season. Come bring new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable grocery items to place under your favorite tree! This event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrenceville, local community food banks, and the outreach efforts of BLACT ATL, Inc.
For more information visit www.auroratheatre.com
