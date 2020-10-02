“Paint Duluth” will be one activity the pandemic can’t spoil.
The lively plein air event held Oct. 9-11 offers artistic entertainment and plenty of germ-free spacing between participants and observers.
“Plein Air is a fancy French term for painting outside,” said Duluth artist Larry Smith, owner of 2 Smith Art Gallery. “Think Impressionist artists.”
During the event, residents and visitors to Duluth can enjoy the sight of 50 or more artists as they create depictions of Duluth’s many landmarks. From the Southern Railway Museum to gracious Southern homes, Duluth City Hall, McDaniel’s Farm and many more locales, the town will be filled with artists and onlookers enjoying the fall weather.
The event has its roots in Blue Ridge, Ga.
“Five years ago I participated in a plein air painting event in Blue Ridge,” Smith said. “I had a fantastic time painting outside for three days and meeting other artists. I came home thinking, ‘We should do this in Duluth.’ I shared the idea with my wife Pam and then wrote an overview of my Blue Ridge experience.”
The write-up found its way into the hands of G.G. Getz when the Smiths became involved with the Duluth Public Arts Commission. Getz’ opinion was brief and enthusiastic: “This is perfect! Let’s do this!”
A few days later Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris gave the event her full support and asked, “What do you need to make this happen?”
That was five years ago, and “Paint Duluth” has grown each year. It is also a fundraiser for the Duluth Public Arts Commission. This year however, its spring dates had to be changed to fall due to the coronavirus, but the enthusiasm is still there.
There are already 20 full-time artists in the “Professional Class” and 30 other artists in an “Open Class” signed up to participate in a slate of activities. The event can accommodate up to 100 artists.
A workshop will be held on the Thursday before the event with Stephanie Amato. The artists begin their plein air works on Oct. 9 and continue through Oct. 11. A “One-Hour Quick Paint” event will happen at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and will be judged by Kay Hibbard.
Artists submit up to three pieces of their plein air work by Sunday at 3 p.m. for judging. The artist reception and awards show begins at 6 p.m. The reception is located at the Adrian Collaborative, 3150 Main Street, Suite 103 in Duluth. All work will be for sale, and there will be cash prizes in professional and open classes and for the Quick Paint event.
“The work will continue to be on view, and the public is invited and encouraged to come see these paintings on Sunday and also during the following week,” Smith said.
For more information, visit www.paintduluth.com.
