Even with vaccines and a more educated public, the 2021 version of the COVID epidemic still cast a pall over the arts community nationwide. Arts organizations in Gwinnett reflected the situations that face compatriots all over the country: shows cancelled or restricted in size, gallery doors closed, opportunities and revenue lost.
Also in Gwinnett, local artists and arts leadership found ways of surviving, adapting, and growing in the midst of adversity. Looking back at 2021, their stories reflect the tenacity and dedication of the arts community.
Among arts organizations, choral groups have been particularly affected by COVID-19.
Robert Siegel, President of the Stone Mountain Chorus, says, “It has been challenging to say the least to guide a singing group through times of show cancellations, virtual rehearsals, masking, and distancing.
“Fortunately, we have begun to emerge from the darkest days, and have been able to return to in-person rehearsals, outdoor performances, and live Christmas caroling at assisted living centers. I know that audiences are starved for quality live entertainment, as we are for performing,” Siegel said.
“For 2022, we look forward to more normal activities, such as having Barbershop Quartets deliver Singing Valentines in February and producing a Spring Show in April or May. In troubling times more than ever, the performing arts are essential, and dare I say therapeutic!” Siegel said.
Visit www.stonemountainchorus.org for more information.
Visual artists, usually creating art in a solo manner, face different circumstances than performing groups. Tannery Row artists, however, found support in each other.
Tanney Row’s Debra Barnhart said: “Most artists realize at some point that inspiration is fickle; dry periods will come. The solution is to work and continue creating without the expectation of producing that perfect artwork.”
“Certainly, COVID presented some unforeseen challenges and opportunities,” Barnhart said. “It has allowed us the time to work but often without feedback from the public.”
Being a member of a gathering of like minds proved a boon to the artists of this Buford-based group.
“As a member of Tannery Row Artist Colony, I am fortunate to have the company of other artists,” Barnhart said, referring to the support, advice and critiques her fellow members gave and received from one another during the pandemic.
Tannery Row Artist Colony recently extended its hours. “We are now open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. We are hoping to resume our Open Juried Exhibitions next year. These exhibitions are open to all visual artists.”
Visit www.tanneryrowartistcolony.net for information.
Another Gwinnett arts group has had recent success with a fundraising project despite the pandemic. Duluth Fine Arts League’s “cricket invasion” is gaining momentum.
Local artists Michael Dillon and Matt Phillips are creating large iron cricket sculptures which are turning up in areas of Duluth. Businesses and individuals can purchase a cricket with proceeds going to the League’s Arts Scholarship Fund for youth planning to major in the fine arts in college. For information, visit Fine Arts Scholarship Information — Duluth Fine Arts League.
