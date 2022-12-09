Visiting The Hudgens Center for the Arts gift shop in Duluth beats battling the traffic and crowds of shopping malls, and the gifts are one-of-a-kind items created by talented artists.
The Hudgens’ Kate Driscoll, the Center’s Public Programs Manager, explains how holiday shopping at the Hudgens benefits more than the gift recipient.
She said: “By doing a bit of your holiday shopping at The Hudgens Center, not only will you be giving someone a unique handmade gift, but you will be supporting a local artist. Was one of your New Year’s resolutions to patronize the arts? This way, you can cross that off your list as well! Two birds, one stone.”
The Hudgens’ gift shop is a boon to shoppers and a great way for artists to make sales and develop a following.
“We have the work of roughly 60 artists in the gift shop, displaying a wide variety of art forms including wood working, hand woven textiles, pottery, and photography just to name a few,” Driscoll said.
These 60 artists come from all over the country and beyond. However, there is a gift shop artist who hails from Duluth.
“Geniya Gitman is a local jewelry maker that has work on display in The Hudgens’ Gift Shop,” Driscoll said. “Gitman lives right here in Duluth and creates delicate, one of a kind jewelry.
“One of our most popular artists in the gift shop is Geoff Pickett, a potter located in Farmington, Georgia. Originally from England, Geoff has made north Georgia his home and has influenced potters and pottery collectors alike. Pickett’s pottery and glazes are enough to make anyone swoon.
“Kent Ambler has his breath-taking woodblock prints in The Hudgens’ gift shop. Ambler is from Greenville, S.C,, but you will see his work in impressive corporate collections all around Atlanta and the Southeast.”
“One of our most unique artists in the gift shop is Laurie Fuller. Laurie is actually a current student at The Hudgens Center, so what you’re buying from her is what she is making during her classes.”
Speaking of classes, The Hudgens Center offers a wide variety of art classes for children, teens and adults.
“A great gift to receive is the gift of experience,” Driscoll said. “Why not give someone an art class at The Hudgens Center? Do you know someone who has always wanted to try their hand at painting or pottery? We have plenty of classes for beginners and those who already have a bit of experience under their belt.”
Classes begin the week of Jan. 9, 2023, and registration is open now.
The future looks exciting as well. Upcoming exhibitions for 2023 include the work of celebrated sculptor Basil Watson and a solo exhibition by Olu Amoda, winner of The Hudgens Prize this past year.
The Hudgens is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. For information about exhibitions, classes or the gift shop, call 770-623-6002. The center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.
