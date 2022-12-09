Hudgens Gift shop gold vase.jpeg

Original art of all types, such as this golden vase, can be found at The Hudgens Center for the Arts gift shop.

 Photo: Hudgens Center

Visiting The Hudgens Center for the Arts gift shop in Duluth beats battling the traffic and crowds of shopping malls, and the gifts are one-of-a-kind items created by talented artists.

The Hudgens’ Kate Driscoll, the Center’s Public Programs Manager, explains how holiday shopping at the Hudgens benefits more than the gift recipient.

Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email her at hcalmes@ mindspring.com.

