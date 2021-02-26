At the age of 18, Courtney Johnson’s next ambition is a spot in the Atlanta Ballet’s second company, AB2. That goal is laudable but very different from her first athletic success, achieved at the tender age of 4.
Her brother was very active. He played baseball, football, and he wrestled. Looking up to her big brother, little Courtney took up wrestling as well, and she captured the Georgia State Wrestling Championship as a 4-year-old in the 35-pound weight class.
The Peachtree Ridge Youth Wrestling Club is a far cry from the Atlanta Ballet and its nationally respected Academy. The experience, however, offered life lessons that have served Courtney well in the dance studio.
“Wrestling for two years taught me discipline and the ability to exceed not only my own expectations, but the expectations of those around me who doubted me,” she says.
Since Johnson came to the world of dance already familiar with the rigors of hard work, she has adapted well to the daily physical, mental and artistic demands of a dancer’s life. She is currently in the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education’s Academy V, the highest level before advancing to the AB2 Company.
“We have a different schedule every day,” she said. “But over the week we will have Vaganova technique classes, character, Horton modern, dance history and pointe classes.”
“Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education’s Academy V is the highest level of our Academy Division that starts at age 9 for dancers seeking a serious classical training program,” said Sharon Story, the Centre’s dean. “The classes are limited in size and meet up to six days a week. Academy V is the Centre’s day program. These dancers go on to AB2, other Companies and Collegiate Dance programs around the country.”
“Courtney joined Academy this year, and we are delighted to have such a focused, dedicated dancer in the program. Her powerful movement qualities energize the classroom, and we look forward to watching her bright future unfold,” Story said.
At 6, Courtney’s mother took her to see “The Sleeping Beauty,” and Courtney told her, “I want to do that!” After taking classes for a number of years, she decided to pursue dance seriously at age 14.
Johnson finished high school online and can now concentrate on her career. Although classical ballet is the foundation for a dance education, she aspires to become a Contemporary dancer which she describes as “my true calling.”
In years to come, she would love to be a part of The National Ballet of Canada or The Australian Ballet. But for now, Atlanta is her home.
“Within the next two years, I would love to join AB2, the Atlanta Ballet’s second company,” Johnson said. “I am happy.”
For more information visit www.atlantaballet.com
